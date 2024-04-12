Kanye West's Relationship with Bianca Censori 'Finally Defined' in 'Breakthrough Moment'

Kanye West's recent public appearance alongside his wife, Bianca Censori, has sparked speculation about the state of their relationship. Some experts suggest that this outing might signify a significant turning point for the couple. The couple was spotted out and about on Wednesday night, with the YEEZY architect sporting an extremely provocative outfit.

The husband and wife duo was seen attending Ty Dolla $ign's birthday party in West Hollywood recently. Censori, 29, was dressed in a costume quite similar to what her 46-year-old husband's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, wore when she was newly married to West.

Image Source: Instagram: (L) @stylemonument; Youtube: @TheLondonTreeEntertainment

Body language expert Judi James said that the current exhibition might have been a "breakthrough moment" for Censori and West after examining their body language during their last outing. James commented, "Bianca’s plunging white tunic might bear a passing resemblance to Kim’s own plunging version while she was married to Kanye but the spirit of the look is far more twinned with the ‘napkin’ dress Kim wore to the Oscars after-party earlier this year." "The striking feature of this outing though is the way that Kanye has finally decided to come as a co-ordinated partner that would define him and Bianca as a couple, rather than dressing and using body language that is in direct contrast to anything his wife is doing or wearing" She continued, saying, "Postural echo or mirroring like Kanye and Bianca are doing here suggests like-minded thinking and a desire to be seen as exclusive," as per The Mirror.

Comparison between Kanye west ex wife kim Kardashian and the recent wife Bianca in a white outfit has got the talk of all social media

According to recent claims made by an insider, West and his wife Censori are determined to become parents and are working hard to make that happen. “Kanye definitely wants another child and says Bianca will be an amazing mother. She’s actually really good with his kids. They’re actively trying to get pregnant," said the insider. Kardashian, Ye's ex-wife, is on board with the plan, thus the four kids of the former marriage may be getting a half-sibling. "Even Kim’s OK with it. She knows that Kanye is all about having as many children as he can" the insider explained. Connecting the dots, this could be the reason they appear more united than ever.

In December 2022, Ye and Bianca tied the knot, one month after his divorce from Kim was officially formalized. She has gained popularity for donning increasingly provocative attire in public, many of which are sheer. A source that Bianca's nearly-naked wardrobe choices are not within Ye's control, despite some fans' worries to the contrary. The source disclosed, "Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated and beyond ambitious. This idea that she’s some sort of victim is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by baring her body in public," as per Yahoo.