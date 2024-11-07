Kanye West's Next Career Move With Bianca Censori Could Be a 'Nightmare' for Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West fans, fasten your seatbelts. InTouch Weekly has reported that the controversial rapper is 'secretly pitching' his own reality TV show with his wife, Bianca Censori. The couple, whose relationship has been the subject of intrigue, is likely to open doors to their personal life for the audience, and Ye believes the series would be an 'instant hit' among his fans. But his ex-wife Kim Kardashian may not feel the same way.

Kanye West is seen on March 21, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Bellocqimages/Getty Images)

A source told the outlet, "Kanye has been talking about this for a while now; he's convinced that people would be totally drawn to them and it would be an instant hit." The couple, who gained significant media attention with their mysterious and bizarre fashion choices, will grab even more eyeballs should their reality series get the fame the musician has predicted.

While speaking of a reality show, The Kardashians are undeniably the OG in the market. The show has cemented the family members as the ultimate reality stars. But Ye is all set to threaten his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's status and fame as sources also revealed that he could also get his four kids involved in the series, which, for Kardashian would be a 'nightmare.' "But there's not much she can do about it. They appear on her show, so she can't use that argument, and they adore their dad, so odds are they're going to want to be on his show," the insider explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanye west (@kanyewestbianca)

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2014, welcomed four kids: 11-year-old North West, 8-year-old Saint West, 6-year-old Chicago West, and 5-year-old Psalm West. The source continued, "He's been recording everything with the ultimate plan of making a movie about his life, but he's now decided a T.V. show would be better since there'd really be no time limit. He has footage of everything imaginable, even getting his grills put in, and he's willing to put it all out there. He's already been secretly pitching T.V. people who are willing to throw down a huge check."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

However, the source noted that this is no good news for Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner. If Ye is willing to show it all, he could also air unsavory details of his ex-wife's family in what would be a 'worst-case scenario' for them: "He's coming back to haunt them in their own stomping grounds." But the source argued that since the Kardashians do the same on their show, "Why can't he do the same?"

The reports of a reality show came after TMZ previously reported that the couple's marriage was on the rocks. Multiple sources at the time told the outlet that the couple had informed their friends they had split a few weeks ago. Ye allegedly said that he was planning to reside in Tokyo and would divorce Censori. But hours after the split rumors went public, the duo were spotted together in Japan.

It turned out that the couple was behind the rumors as an insider told Daily Mail, "Kanye and Bianca were responsible for the news that they were divorcing getting out there because this is what they both told people. They knew that, by doing this, it would create some buzz and make them relevant as he tries to promote his new album," but the couple's friends called it 'pathetic.'