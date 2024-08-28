Kris Jenner Wants to Bring A Controversial Family Member Back to Their Show to Increase the Ratings

The Kardashian is inarguably one of the most popular reality shows airing at the moment, capturing the glitz and glamorous lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. But the family's matriarch Kris Jenner has some better ideas on how to amp up the tension and popularity of the show even more. According to Life & Style, Jenner is suggesting the reality show bring a former member of the family back on board, and she has gone as far as to push her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner for it as well; the "momager" believes that Kylie's ex-beau Travis Scott's return to the reality show is somehow going to work in their favor.

Scott has been at the forefront of several scandals that recently took place, including the chaotic and unfortunate situation during his 2021 Astroworld concert that claimed the lives of 10 people. He was also arrested in Paris after fighting with his bodyguard while he was intoxicated. According to an insider, Kris is seeing it as an opportunity to reap the benefits of the media attention Scott is getting.

“With Travis making so many headlines, the obvious choice is to work it into the show,” the insider said. “Kris justifies it by saying bringing him back into the fold will be helpful because he’s clearly struggling — but everyone knows she’s chasing ratings. Kris doesn’t seem to care it will stress out Kylie or cause drama in her relationship with Timothée Chalamet."

Kylie was in an on-and-off relationship with Scott from 2017 to 2022 and the former pair even have two kids, Stormi and Aire. The insider also mentioned to the outlet that Kylie is not thrilled with the idea of Scott making a return since Kylie has been reportedly dating the Dune actor since early 2023. Daily Mail collected some information from sources that revealed how her mom 'was also pulling her strings to bring in Chalamet to make a few cameos in their reality show' but Kylie pushed back that idea as well.

“Kylie and Timothée are going so well because Kylie is not putting ultimatums on him to be a part of the Kardashians TV show,” the source told the news outlet. “Theirs is a more private relationship in which they can be as normal a couple as is possible considering their levels of fame.” The source added that Kris would have loved for Chalamet to flaunt her daughter everywhere but Kylie 'doesn't want their relationship to be more of a spectacle than it already is.'

However, back in May 2024, Kylie and Scott sparked reunion rumors when they were spotted in similar wardrobe choices. According to The U.S. Sun, the exes were seen wearing the same hat which made people speculate that they had rekindled their romance. But neither the rapper nor the reality TV starlet confirmed whether they had rekindled their romance or not.

26-year-old Kylie and 33-year-old Scott first confirmed their relationship in public in 2017. The former couple welcomed their first child, Stormi in 2018. Scott and Kylie separated briefly in 2019 but they ended up patching their broken bonds during the COVID-19 pandemic and ended up staying in quarantine together. They rekindled their romance and in February 2022, Kylie became a mother for the second time and they welcomed their second child, son Aire. In 2023, the couple finally split up and Kylie was spotted publicly romancing Chalamet after a few months.