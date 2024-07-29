When Kanye West Created a Scene By Making Bianca Censori Pose With Locals in Florence in a Bold Outfit

Controversial rapper Kanye West caused a storm while shopping in the bustling city of Florence. The 46-year-old was out and about with his architect wife in Via dei Calzaiuoli, Italy, on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Suddenly, a flock of people emerged for a picture with her, so he turned photographer and directed his wife to pose with the enthusiastic locals.

Image Source: Getty Images | Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

The 28-year-old took center stage surrounded by overzealous fans in a body-hugging leotard styled with sheeny pantyhose outfit fitting perfectly on her well-endowed body, which she paired with pointy kitten heels, reported by Daily Mail. The doting husband adjusted the angles mid-breaks to ensure a perfect shot of his beautiful wife from his iPhone.

The famous couple are no strangers to the streets of Italy. A few weeks back, they were caught in a "questionable" position while riding a river taxi in Venice. Their graphic display surfaced online and caused a stir, which prompted the authorities to ban them. Apparently, the disrespectful incident showcased Ye exposing his bare buttocks while Censori knelt with her head in his lap.

Kanye West is like every man who takes photos of his wife. Bianca Censori attracted huge crowds in the tourist-heavy Via dei Calzaiuoli in Florence, Italy on Thursday afternoon. #Celebrities #KanyeWest #bianca #italy #Florence pic.twitter.com/wuOW9UAaid — Blue Bay Network (@BlueBayNetwork) September 22, 2023

During this time, the architect slick back her brunette locks and neatly tucked them behind her ears. Her makeup included a bold smokey eye look, nude lips with plenty of gloss, and an excess of luminous bronzer. The Australian beauty got clicked in multiple poses, including one with a hand on her hip as West happily clicked her with admirers.

She paired her outfit with no jewelry except a rare snail-shaped Braccialini handbag crafted with antique gold hardware and dark green leather, which cost a whopping sum of $2,035. The Praise God rapper opted for his signature black colored baggy T-shirt, pants, and Yeezy sneakers. His face was covered with a black long-sleeved t-shirt, which he tied as a scarf.

After satisfying fans with plenty of pictures, he ushered his wife into the Graziella Braccialini store, a luxury brand founded in Florence, Italy, renowned for its well-crafted luxury goods. Despite the security, he traveled a short distance, acting like his wife's 'personal' guard. Inside, the A-lister was greeted by the brand's staff while the couple enjoyed a tour.

Ye and Bianca shopping at Graziella Braccialini today in Florence.



Cobra Team / BackGrid . #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/v5ajxFl4dM — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) September 22, 2023

The duo had eyes for a few items, including a reptile-shaped bag with funky graphics, which seemed to have pleased Censori. Ye and his wife are currently on their grand Europe tour, one of the stops being their dubious boat ride in Venice. Police investigation revealed the driver of the river taxi had been identified and will be questioned.

A source from the Venice police department revealed, "There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike, and any breaches are severely punished." It added, "The images of West with his trousers down while in a taxi as he and his partner crossed the lagoon were seen all over the globe."

Elisabetta Pesce, councilor for public security in Venice, told the outlet, "Without any shadow of a doubt, what we saw from the couple was a lack of respect for Venice, which is the most enchanting city in the world."

Kanye West was spotted on the streets of Florence photographing his wife Bianca Today pic.twitter.com/skoNspHGfL — ☁️ (@FedUnknown) September 22, 2023

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 22, 2023. It has since been updated.