Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori's Dad is Jailed Australian Gangster, Uncle is Melbourne's Al Capone

Bianca Censori, Kanye West's new wife, is said to be tightly linked to Australian criminals; in fact, her father is a gangster who's currently lodged in jail. Sources claim that Bianca's father was "imprisoned for heroin dealing" and is an infamous Australian criminal.

In addition to distributing heroin, her father, Elia "Leo" Censori, is claimed to have served "hard jail time" after being found guilty in 1982 of possession of a banned import, supposedly heroin, and receiving a five-year term. In addition, he has previous convictions for carrying a handgun and jacketed ammunition, according to Mirror.

Eris Censori, Leo's brother, is a "notorious gangland killer" who was formerly referred to as "Melbourne's Al Capone". In Western Australia, he was found guilty of murder and given the death penalty; however, the sentence was eventually reduced to life in prison, according to the Daily Mail Australia article on Bianca's family. Edmondo, the oldest brother and popularly known as "Eddie Capone," was found guilty in Victoria of many violent crimes, including "assaulting police, theft, and threats."

When the DailyMail questioned Leo's wife about his criminal activities, she reportedly declined to speak. Following that visit, Leo Censori did not get in touch with the Daily Mail Australia either.

Faye Glascott, Leo's ex-wife, first revealed his illicit gaming business in 1991. She revealed to John Silvester of the Herald Sun that Leo had been a member of a cartel that dominated a significant portion of Melbourne's lucrative black market for gambling in the 1980s. At the time, Glascott claimed that her ex-husband had amassed a fortune from illicit gaming. She claimed to have seen around $60,000 resting on their coffee table and to have discovered rolls of cash, maybe worth up to $40,000, concealed throughout their Alphington house. "I have seen the money," she said. "Leo can stack money better than a bank."

The extensive investigation into Bianca's lineage is being done in response to insider reports that the Yeezy mastermind was capable of managing the 46-year-old rapper in a manner that Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children, was not able to. This information was made public seven months after the couple was married in a very secretive ceremony, not too long after Kanye and Kim's divorce was finalized.

A source, according to The US Sun, stated that Bianca and Kanye's bond is "stronger than ever" and that she can manage the musician in a manner that Kim was unable to.

It seems that the young Melbourne model is able to deal with Kanye's expectations and attitude while he gets over his divorce. The insider clarified that because of his large personality, Kanye "is not the easiest person to be with" and that at the conclusion of their marriage, he became "too much" for Kim.

"Bianca is incredibly patient, loving, and caring, and is all about Ye all the time; she's 100 percent in and has his back; everyone has commented on how happy he is," the insider said, sharing that Kim and Bianca are very different from one another.

