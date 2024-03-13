Kanye West's Marriage to Bianca Censori Predicted to Last 'Another 6-12 Months,' Says His Collaborator

Despite some early setbacks, Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage is still going strong. The couple is frequently spotted showing off their love as they head to different bars for West's Vultures 1 Volume 1 album listening parties. But according to Adam Glove, the proprietor of a high-end pub, their union won't endure much longer than six to twelve months. "I mean, depends on your definition. Maybe six months, a year," he exclusively told The US Sun at the Dream in Gold Oscars After Party.

Kanye West addresses critics saying he posts about his wife Bianca Censori too much:



"She makes me happy, and that's why y'all are happy with the music, cause I'm happy — leave me, the king, the f*ck alone."

The owner of Affinity Nightlife also commented on West dressing Censori in offensive X-rated attire, which the architect's Australian family is said to have found concerning. "She's just like a mannequin," Glove shared while also revealing that the young architect is okay with it and likes the attention. "I think she's happy. She likes the clout." Describing his collaboration with the Donda rapper on the nightlife scene, he said, "I mean, it's hard. I'm Jewish. But creatively, he's a genius. He's a really good marketing person, but a little disrespectful at times," referring to West's controversial anti-Semitic rants.

Bianca Censori steps out with Kanye West fully covered after dad calls out her 'trashy' nudity

Glove's event company will be supporting Ye and Ty Dolla $ign at a significant Rolling Loud After Party in Los Angeles after their concert on March 14. In celebration of Rolling Loud's tenth anniversary, the two are taking over Hollywood Park Grounds. A source claims that because of his contentious reputation, West has been advised he cannot perform in concert halls in Europe, Asia, or Australia. "His reputation and the controversies in the last few years are the main reason for this," a source said. "Now almost no companies that manage arenas or stadiums want to allow him to do shows on their venues."

Kanye West previews a new song at the Vultures 2 listening party.



pic.twitter.com/zOdegdUjLQ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 9, 2024

Censori's family is worried about their daughter, yet, over the weekend, the former model and her husband were spotted at a Vultures listening party. As per The US Mirror, her parents are doubtful of West being an affectionate father. "There was a time when her parents were supportive of her having children with Kanye, but no one believes at this time that her becoming pregnant and having a baby right now is a good idea," a source revealed while adding. "They want Bianca to have children and they want grandchildren, but they want them to grow up in a stable and loving household. Life with Kanye is not stable at all."

Elia "Leo" Censori, the Yeezy architect's father, disapproves of the way his daughter has been looking lately and thinks her new spouse is to blame. He goes on to say that she has the appearance of a "trashy naked trophy pony" and that Kanye has made her into a "trashy-looking marketable commodity." However, a source claimed Censori is keen on having children with the Bound 2 rapper, "He is her husband so of course she has talked about this, and being a stepmom to Kanye's kids has really only made her desire to have kids stronger," the source said.