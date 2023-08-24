Kanye West ‘Is 100 Percent Running for President in 2024’, Feels Bianca Will be Perfect 'First Lady'

Kanye West thinks his 'wife' Bianca Censori would be an ideal first lady, a source who spoke to The U.S. Sun told the publication that Kanye West is "100% still planning to run for President in 2024." Although the 46-year-old celebrity has been spending weeks on vacation with his significant other in places like Italy and Japan, he will soon return to the campaign road.

Bianca, 28, just sold his property across from Kim Kardashian and was granted special power of attorney to manage some of his financial matters, according to The U.S. Sun. With controversial American Apparel founder Dov Charney's assistance, Kanye is expected to redesign his Yeezy shoe and apparel brand, but in the upcoming weeks, he will reportedly be concentrating on his campaign.

Ye KANYE West is still '100 percent still planning to run for President in 2024' and he thinks 'wife' Bianca Censori would be the perfect first lady, a source has told The U.S. Sun.



📖 @thesun #Ye24 pic.twitter.com/ubjipb9qaq — YE²⁴ yefanatics (@yefanatics) August 22, 2023

Ye previously submitted an official 2020 presidential candidate application under the name "The Birthday Party." He made the claim that he founded his own political party at the time, stating that "when we win, it's everybody's birthday" and that he was seeking the presidency as a way to serve God.

The U.S. Sun's source said, "He's 100 percent still running for president again. He's brought in Dov to help run Yeezy and has given Bianca a lot of responsibility so he can focus on his 2024 presidential campaign. Despite not being very successful last time, he's taken a break from being so public, and he's in a much better place after his divorce from Kim was finalized."

Never had a doubt in my mind. Ye aka @kanyewest is 100% running for president is 2024. Get ready to have a field day media because the champ is about to return. pic.twitter.com/uk3653q7pp — LOVE EVERYBODY (@OptimistGrind) August 23, 2023

"Ye believes he's the next president because God sent him to be a vessel to bridge freedom, equality, healthy living, and economic growth to all generations. He believes with Christ at the center, focusing on farming, technology, and sustainable living is the only way to save mankind. Unlike his last campaign, this one is structured and will be well-executed in the upcoming months," the source explained, adding that Ye might win. "Ye has sold more shoes than the popular vote in American elections. He believes he can reach the necessary voters to secure the 2024 election."

Comparing the rapper's 60,000 votes in 2020 to President Joe Biden's 81,282,916 votes and 51 percent of the vote in the most recent general election, Donald Trump earned 74,223,369 votes or 46.9 percent of the vote. election, Donald Trump earned 74,223,369 votes or 46.9 percent of the vote.

The source went on to add, "His divorce from Kim shows that he is human and vulnerable, but his success beyond the anti-Semitic uproar is the perfect story of overcoming adversity. He feels Bianca would be the perfect First Lady—unorthodox, intelligent, and supportive of him."

Reports state that there isn't an official, nationwide deadline for filing to run for president of the United States. Rather, to be included on each state's election ballot, candidates need to fulfill a number of deadlines and filing procedures that are unique to each state. He will be unable to participate in the Nevada primary if he files after the October 16, 2023, date in Nevada.

What has West done that would make him a viable candidate for President? He has never ran for public office at any level and spent the last 15 years hating from the outside of the club and silent during Trumps term. I don’t see a candidate I see a OP the 2024 Kanye West🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ — Kiyong Tai (@Kiyongtai) August 21, 2023

