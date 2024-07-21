Kanye West Takes Back Seat as Body Language Expert Says Bianca is ‘Keen to Gain Attention'

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have always been in the spotlight. Censori, popular for her daring fashion statements, constantly makes headlines with her revealing outfit choices. Recently, she was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a barely-there bikini top during a lunch outing with West. She left the bystanders in awe of her bold attire, as reported by the Mirror. Initially, there was speculation, even from Censori's parents, that West controlled her wardrobe choices. However, this time, West's subtle style caught the attention of body language experts.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Arnold Jerocki

A well-known body language analyst Judi James observed that West's choice of more conservative clothing might signal the changing dynamics with the couple. James said, "This is something of a turn-around in the dynamics of this couple, with Kanye now appearing to look almost like any ordinary tourist in his long black shorts and sweatshirt, with his face uncovered apart from the shades." She continued, "Previously the cosplay looks (the practice of dressing up as a character from a film, book, or video game) have involved both of them, with him looking mysterious, either wrapped top-to-toe in black fabric or recently in a full-length white look."

Bianca Censori 'keen to gain attention' with fashion statement



Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is known for her X-rated outfits and has left little to the imagination yet again as she stepped out in a minuscule metallic bikini pic.twitter.com/5YqteNOULb — NFT ERC404 Official (@SianChay1901) July 15, 2024

James then said, "Here, however, it’s as though he’s stopped playing that game and is instead opting for a more normal look, with normal body language and a matching normal-looking outfit." She pointed out that while West opted for a more low-key look, Censori's style appeared even more daring. James said, "This suggests she’s still keen to get some mileage out of her ability to shock and gain attention. Holding Kanye’s arm she might have her face part hidden under the baseball cap, but her chin is raised in a look of defiance." West was wearing a grey hoodie with black shorts.

He completed his look with black sock-style trainers and his trademark slim shades. On the other hand, Censori paired her bikini top with nude-colored bottom wear that covered from upper thighs to just above her belly button. Despite her bold outfit choice, she radiated confidence, seeming unbothered by the attention while walking alongside her husband. Censori completed her bold look with a khaki green camouflage baseball cap, chunky silver hoop earrings, and nearly invisible heels, as reported by the Mirror.

Bianca Censori's dad wants a word with Kanye about some of her risqué outfits. pic.twitter.com/fYBp2ZbAl0 — TMZ Live (@TMZLive) March 1, 2024

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this year that Censori's father wanted to address the matter himself and hence, requested a meeting with his daughter and West. As reported by The Things, a source said, "Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react. Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye's power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits." Another insider said, "Bianca has talked to her family and she has told her friends the same thing since she was last back home, namely that she knows what she is doing and she has this under control."