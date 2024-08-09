Kanye West Sold Off His Malibu Mansion at a Huge Loss For a Reason Only He is to Blame

Finally, Kanye West has found a buyer for his $39 million beachside property that was stripped and converted into an abandoned bomb shelter. The Donda rapper purchased the luxurious property for $57 million in 2021. In December 2023 West listed it with a price tag of $53 million, he later slashed the price to $39 million in April 2024. The mansion was sold by Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim, whose agency verified to People that the house was in escrow. The almost-depleted home was sold on July 30, 2024, according to TMZ.

The US Sun reported, that the current owner bought the concrete structure in a shocking state, complete with beer cans idly resting on a ledge and rusty pipes that were probably formerly used for plumbing but were since severed. Every internal component, including the kitchen and bathrooms, appears to be absent in addition to the removal of every window. Rusty balconies are also visible from the outside. Additional pictures of the once well-designed mansion indicate that the ground flooring has vanished completely and been replaced with nothing more than sand.

The house was built in 2013 by Tadao Ando, an avant-garde Japanese architect. After initially purchasing the posh residence, the interior of the mansion was gutted by West, who employed builder Tony Saxon; one of Ye's ideas for the redesign was to "turn the stairs into a slide." He later enlisted his wife Bianca Censori, an architect for assistance in redoing it. The Malibu residence boasted four bedrooms, each with a view of the Pacific Ocean with 1,500 square feet of deck area outside and almost 4,000 square feet in total. However, West had the doors, windows, pipes, and walls ripped out once he made the house his residence.

West gave up on the renovations citing a bizarre reason, he said "the walls were too gray for his liking." An insider told the Daily Mail, "Ye prefers earth tones, muddy colors from silt to loam but never too cold and nothing visually draining like a clay," the source said then. "Architects and designers working for Ye have in the past been dispatched to collect soil samples from the UK, France, and elsewhere as color references for his iconic looks. Unfortunately, the concrete settled into more of a cadet gray and he was hoping for a warmer tone, more of dovetail gray or coachman's cape."

"Ye would only visit the house at sunrise and sunset when he said the color didn't irritate him so much. Eventually, he stopped going altogether." Selling agent, Oppenheim stated that the property was like a 'blank canvas' for the buyer. “What’s missing are the interiors," he said. "It’s priced to reflect the need for the interior finishes to be replaced. On the positive, it can be brought up to 2024 standards."