Kanye West compared Kim Kardashian's dress at the Wall Street Journal's Innovator Awards to that of the cartoon character Marge Simpson.

In a 2022 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim informed her sister Kourtney Kardashian that she reached a moment in her marriage where she solicited West's opinion on her attire frequently, often feeling anxious if he didn't like it, Page Six reported. “I got to a point where I would ask his advice for everything down to what I wear. Even now I’m having panic attacks, like what do I wear?” the SKIMS founder told her older sister.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

For years, West told his wife what she could and couldn't wear, sending her texts with specific size requirements for sunglasses and throwing out enough of her shoes to make the reality star cry. Together, the marriage elevated Kim to the status of a fashion icon, with a distinct style, strong relationships with designers, and a standing invitation to the Met Gala, per W Magazine.

Kim revealed that West styled her for Saturday Night Live in 2021, but it appears it was his last gig. As a result, when it came time to attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards a few weeks later, she didn't have a stylist. Kourtney interjected to inquire how her sister was feeling, “Were you nervous?” Kim revealed, “I was like, ‘How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first?’ Like, it was like psychologically [hard],” she told her sister.

After all, Kim managed to pull it together and showed up at the ceremony, where she received an award for her shapewear company Skims, wearing a brown leather dress with matching gloves and over-the-knee lizard boots from Tom Ford for Gucci's fall/winter 1999 collection.

Although it wasn't a huge change from the outfits West had been dressing Kim in—which were still formfitting and primarily monochromatic—West wasn't a fan and contacted his ex after the event to let her know how he felt about it. “He called me afterward. He told me my career’s over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar,” she said.

Ye tells Kim her career was 'over' as he compared her awards dress outfit to a dress worn by The Simpson's character marge. Ye gave her fashion and took it away pic.twitter.com/Ue8ph6o3Jt — Mars & The Big Steppers (@Archikenzzzzz) May 12, 2022

Twitter users did come up with a few suggestions at the time, but it's unknown just which Marge Simpson Look West sent to Kim. It seems the exchange could have been because the duo were fighting earlier, primarily over the divorce they were going through at the time. Kim said that West left her monologue because she had mentioned divorcing him and referred to him as a "rapper" but in reality, he is "so much more than" that.

The mother of four also spoke with Kourtney about West's reluctance to sign their divorce documents at the time. “I don’t know, I ask him all the time. He says he will and then he’s like, ‘Well, I don’t want a divorce, so I’m not going to sign them.'”

Kanye sent Kim a picture of Marge Simpson in a dress similar to what she wore at the Wall Street Journal awards. Who wore it better? #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/rOnDHZTy0q — A Way 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@Madgeison) May 12, 2022

