Kanye West Joins His Wife Bianca Censori in Dubai after 'Taking a Break' from Each Other

Kanye West and his Australian wife Bianca Censori's relationship seems to be back on track as the couple recently danced at a party in Dubai. The rapper and his architect wife reportedly "took a break" from their relationship after news of Ye's "controlling behavior" surfaced online. The problems even indicated a possible divorce amid her family's concerns.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

All's well that ends well. Yeezy founder appeared in good spirits as he wrapped his arms around Censori and smiled ear-to-ear, per The Sun. The 28-year-old swayed with her husband on Chris Brown's beat in Dubai in a video on Instagram. While Ye sported his signature black color hoodie, his wife donned a bikini top and held a cocktail while grooving.

A fan account posted the video on Instagram with the caption, "Ye and Bianca vibing to Chris Brown in Dubai." The same video was posted on X, formerly Twitter, and other social media platforms. In fact, several other clips were posted from West's trip to Dubai with Censori during parties and a meeting with Nobu Matsuhisa.

Kanye has been looking really happy lately pic.twitter.com/c7jLQXFBG5 — Ye Streams (@kanyestreams1) November 23, 2023

A fan, @vecosystemteam, wrote, "And I'm quite so happy for him. We love you, Kanye." Another fan,@Oxy_Ye, commented, "Kanye West is at his Kanye Best when he is in his Kanye Nest." @Pandimboi echoed the sentiment, "We are here for it. Let's go!" And a fourth fan, @ImThatGirl811, gushed, "I love it when he's smiling."

Apparently, West hosted a private party in Abu Dhabi with Chris Brown, Cyhi, Bump J, Ty Dolla Sign, and Vory in attendance. Everyone, including the Praise God rapper, danced, drank, and had a blast in the videos posted on an X account. Censori was spotted accompanying her husband throughout.

YE & CO. VIBING TO VULTURES TONIGHT 🦅 pic.twitter.com/xtIZGYjsRs — GoodAssSub (@GoodAssSub) November 23, 2023

The couple tied the knot in December 2022 and have been inseparable since. However, the duo has been caught up in controversies, including public scrutiny and humiliation over their bizarre and inappropriate outfits. Not to forget their infamous Venice boat ride incident, where they indulged in indecent acts in public and were consequently banned for life.

Their relationship reportedly suffered recently due to Ye's controlling behavior. A source revealed, "Her [Bianca's] family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision. He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She's been all about Ye."

However, unfazed by the news, Ye kept working on his new album in a luxury complex-turned-recording studio in Saudi Arabia, per Page Six. The source also claimed, "[Censori] may go back to him for the album launch — she loves the lifestyle — but I think it's clear her family and friends would rather she didn't." Before joining West in Dubai, Censori was in Australia, where her friends and family posed concerns for her. Insiders claim Bianca has "no mind of her own anymore" and instead "obeys' the controversial rapper," reported Daily Mail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Censori - West (@biancasensorii)

