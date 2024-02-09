Kanye West is Thinking of Having a Baby With Wife Bianca Censori, Drops Hint in This Song's Lyrics

Rapper Kanye West has recently hinted at expanding his family with his new wife, Bianca Censori, through his song lyrics. Renowned for his raw lyrics and unrestrained expression, West has recently unveiled his impulsive longing to grow his family through the medium of music. In a new track, he passionately raps about this desire, affirming, "You already know I'm impulsive, and another baby is my end goal." This revelation aligns with Kanye's recent candid discussions, spanning a range of topics from his former spouse and reality television star Kim Kardashian, to fellow rapper 50 Cent, delivered with his trademark colorful language. Ye candidly addressed his limited visitation rights with his children, shedding light on his strained relationship with his oldest daughter, North West, whom he shares with Kardashian.

At a December party in Las Vegas, West premiered his latest track, Timbo Freestyle, wherein he openly shared his desire to expand his family, indicating a shift in his perspective following his divorce from ex-wife, and future lawyer, Kardashian. West and Kardashian are parents to three other children: Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Ye's aspirations for a large family were evident even during his marriage to Kim, as he once disclosed on The Late Late Show With James Corden in October 2019, stating his desire for "seven kids," emphasizing that "the richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible."

However, Ye's recent endeavors into family life with Censori, who happens to be an architect by profession have been marred by controversy and speculation. The Grammy-winning musician West stirred up social media by posting photos of his new wife, Censori, dressed boldly as she went about her day. Adding fuel to the fire, there were whispers of Ye imposing restrictions on Censori's social media usage to safeguard her from possible backlash and criticism. However, concerns have arisen among her inner circle, who view this move as an "isolation tactic" orchestrated by the rapper.

According to a source cited by Mail Online, Ye believes that shielding Censori from social media negativity aligns with her newfound status as a public figure. ​While he has previously claimed responsibility for styling his wife's outfits for public appearances, Censori has remained silent on the matter. However, despite her silence, an expert speculates that Censori may have felt uneasy about her recent attire. According to a body language expert quoted in The Mirror UK, Censori's demeanor during a recent public outing suggested she may not have been entirely comfortable with her outfit. Although she appeared cheerful while accompanying West to a studio session in Los Angeles, wearing a transparent raincoat with bold graphics, the expert believes Censori might have been less at ease with her near-nude ensemble than she let on.