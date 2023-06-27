Blake Shelton Shares a Heartfelt Tribute Supporting Wife Gwen Stefani’s New Track ‘True Babe'

Blake Shelton is feeling proud about his wife Gwen Stefani's latest music release, and he made sure to share a heartfelt tribute to celebrate the occasion. The Voice coach posted on Instagram a stunning cover image of Stefani announcing the release of her new romantic track, True Babe. He captioned the image, "My wife put out a new song today.. you know… The Gwen Stefani!!! Go listen people!!! It's a hit!!! I'm so proud of you @gwenstefani!" The latest track dropped on June 23 at midnight. However, Stefani was not with Shelton to celebrate the moment. The Rich Girl singer is currently in Europe for her performance alongside Pink at London's Hyde Park on Saturday June 24.

The God's Country singer adoringly supported his wife's new song via Instagram Stories as well, even as he missed her a lot while she tours Europe. According to Hello Magazine, the Hollaback Girl songstress left a in lovely note response to his encouragement. "Love U @BlakeShelton," she wrote with a rose emoji in a reshare of Shelton's Instagram Story.

According to Hollywood Life, True Babe is a tribute to the love that the duo has for each other, and in the lyrics, Stefani has revealed the "cute" nickname Shelton has for her. She shared that Shelton calls her his “pretty girl” with a sweet set of lyrics. Stefani sings, “We’re from two different worlds / But you still call me your pretty, pretty girl / Before you, it was all a blur / Come on, and call me your pretty, pretty girl.”

Further into the song Stefani shares a bucket-list of things she wishes to do with her husband. The lyrics go, “I wanna fly to your shows / Wanna wake up in your clothes / Come get you tipsy at 6:30 / Wanna take tonight slow." The Luxurious singer also reveals how her husband's “tattoo still looks cute" and how she loves to “stay home” with him.

Shelton shared a hilarious reaction to the new track by tweaking it's lyrics and posted a video featuring him singing the rewritten words. He sang, “Take the truck and cut up this tree, up this tree," while panning the camera to show a fallen massive tree that needed cleaning up. “Playing the S-IT out of Gwen's new song ‘True Babe.' Even writing new lyrics!!” he captioned the clip. Stefani responded to the clip with a fun tweet that read, “Greatest rewrite ever!!! Wish I would have thought of that!!!dang it I love u! Gx."

@blakeshelton greatest rewrite ever!!! Wish I would have thought of that!!!🤣😂🤣😂 dang it I love u! Gx https://t.co/WvhvarzLdc — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) June 24, 2023

Speaking to ETOnline about the significance his family holds in his life, Shelton recently expressed his desire to spend more time with them after retiring from reality show The Voice. "I want to finally have the opportunity to say yes to more stuff in my personal life and not say, 'Let me check,' or just flat-out no," he shared. The couple tied the knot on July 3, 2021, in an intimate ceremony on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. The ceremony was officiated by Carson Daly, their close friend and host of The Voice, the show on which the pair first met.

