Kanye West Is Looking For International Plots With a Whopping $30M Budget to Hold Music Events

Kanye West is continuously facing rejections when it comes to finding the right venue to hold listening parties for his latest hit Vultures 1 album. The Donda rapper's controversial anti-Semitic comments have drawn negative reactions from European and South American event-holders.

Hence, with a whopping $30 million budget, West is researching locations abroad to organize his events. "I have been working in this business for more than 20 years and It’s the first time I received this kind of request," a real estate agent exclusively told The US Sun. West is potentially scouting sites in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.

"We were informed that the budget would be a maximum of $30 million. You can buy pretty much whatever you want here with this kind of money." "Kanye has a ton of fans, millions of followers, and having him buy real properties or land in one of those countries will bring tons of money to the local economy," the source added. "Just imagine if he buys land in Morocco and has 200,000 fans coming to his concerts there, it will generate so much interest and money for the region.

There are many opportunities and people showed him and his team some great land options and very large real properties. Investing in Morocco would be a fantastic option for his concerts."

The regions of Tuscany and Calabria in Italy, Castilla and Andalusia in Spain, and Alentejo and Algarve in Portugal are also among those being considered by Ye's team. "I know that he is struggling to find venues for his shows, and it’s an alternative for him and his millions of fans," a Portuguese-based property consultant revealed, who believes it will be a "very long process" to bring the plan to life. "It's an interesting and smart idea." Meanwhile, the consistently lewd photos of his wife Biana Censori haven't done anything to mend fences or lessen the harm to his reputation. Similar responses were received throughout Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, despite his unsuccessful attempts to secure gigs in Milan, Berlin, Cologne, and Munich.

West is all set to invest in properties "in the middle of nowhere" and host his mini-festivals but is being avoided by promoters due to his recent controversial image. The Bound 2 rapper's idea is to bank on performances with Ty Dolla $ign, who features on his top-charting album Vultures 1, and also be able to control the entire process of organizing an event overseas.

As per Complex, West had earlier put out a short clip requesting fans to scout venues for him, "It's the only arena that I had access to in the past year. And when I call, people say there's no [availabilities] for me, and you know why that is. So if there's anybody out there that can help with this, please do." "I have not been allowed to perform in a year," he wrote in all caps. "Feels like the Elvis Presley movie."