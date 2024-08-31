Kanye West Considering New Business Option Amid Fading Music Career Due to Insane Rants

Despite the early success of his Vultures album, Donda rapper Kanye West is considering a significant career change. In an effort to establish himself in the commercial business again, he has been considering selling accessories. According to The Sun, West has filed a new trademark application for the Droam brand; the venture is expected to cover everything from shoulder and tote bags to whips and umbrellas. Should it be a hit, Ye's trademark would also allow him to introduce an exclusive gym collection. West previously built a billion-dollar Yeezy collection only to fade out of the scene due to his bizarre rants.

Brands cut ties with the Bound 2 rapper after his anti-semitic remarks and hateful speech. Adidas and West's Yeezy brand partnership was re-evaluated in 2022 after it displayed the "White Lives Matter" t-shirt design during Paris Fashion Week. According to BBC, Adidas issued a statement saying: "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Gary Gershoff

Additionally, JP Morgan and apparel company Gap announced that they were cutting ties with Ye. The Carnival rapper claimed that Gap had broken their agreement by not opening standalone outlets for his Yeezy fashion brand, among other things. Gap issued a statement saying, "Antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated. We are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination." Adidas, having been accused by Ye of 'stealing' his designs, decided to evaluate the collaboration following 'repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIGHSNOBIETY (@highsnobiety)

Ye's relationship was also severed earlier in October by talent scouts Creative Artists Agency and luxury design house Balenciaga. West endured more setbacks in the entertainment sector when film production company MRC declared that it would not be releasing the finished documentary about the Heartless rapper. "Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years - the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain. As leaders of this company (a Jew, a Muslim, and a Christian), we feel duty bound to say to all of you this is a pernicious, terrible use of false logic," the film company issued a statement then.

Following the major business setbacks, a spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism stated: "Adidas has finally joined other brands and agencies and cut ties with Ye (Kanye West). This would not have happened without the almost 175,000 who signed our petition and the celebrities and influencers on both sides of the Atlantic and around the world who helped promote it and amplified the message." West no longer holds the same rank on Forbes magazine's billionaire list. Per the publication, Ye's net worth decreased from $1.5 billion to $400 million as a result of the Adidas collaboration ending.