Kanye West Blames Erratic Behavior on ‘Brain Injury,’ Says: “I Am Not a Nazi”

TW: The article mentions details about bipolar disorder and suicide.

Popular rapper Kanye West appeared apologetic after years of backlash for his controversial, antisemitic, and crude remarks. His emotional letter quickly went viral, with several media outlets widely covering it.

On January 26, 2026, Kanye West issued a public apology in a full-page Wall Street Journal ad, “To Those I’ve Hurt,” blaming his bipolar disorder for his erratic, long-standing online behavior.

He said his condition worsened due to a traumatic brain injury from a 2002 car accident that went undiagnosed for years. “The accident broke my jaw and injured my right frontal lobe,” he wrote.

According to People Magazine, he “lost touch with reality,” which led him to adopt “the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika.”

In February 2025, Kanye West made a public statement while wearing a swastika T-shirt, saying, “I’ve Had My Swastika T-Shirt Idea For Over 8 Years. It Was So Intriguing To Me That A Symbol Had So Much Programming In It.”

He further added that he had visited Japan and witnessed it for the first time, only to find out that the symbol had many different meanings attached to it. Kanye’s rant was disturbing as it saw him attack Jewish people, praise Hitler and Nazism, and defend violence and abuse against women.

The disappointment led to the suspension of his Shopify account, as his garment brand “Yeezy” was dropped from it. The shirt, which was widely criticised for its offensive symbol, affected his image.

Meanwhile, Kanye, now legally known as “Ye,” emphasised that mental illness does not excuse his behaviour in his letter, expressing deep regret” for the harm caused to Jewish communities, his family, and the Black community.

“I am not a Nazi or anti-Semite. I love Jewish people,” he added. The father of four said his disorder made him believe he was “powerful” and “unstoppable,” so he did not seek help.

He admitted to treating loved ones, including his eldest daughter, North West, and ex-wife and Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, poorly. For the unversed, Kim and Kanye’s relationship began in the early 2000s.

In April 2012, the power couple made their relationship official with the rapper talking about his love for her in one of his tracks. The couple welcomed their first child, North West, after which a dreamy proposal led to a lavish wedding in October 2014 in Florence, Italy.

Alas, the union experienced major strains due to a series of issues, and the couple filed for divorce on February 19, 2021, and it was finalized in 2022.

According to sources, Kanye West’s mental health struggles, which worsened as he ran for the U.S. presidency, led to issues that were beyond repair.

Kim admitted that even though she tried her best to support her former husband, she eventually realised that separating would be the best decision for the safety and well-being of herself and her family, with joint custody of their four kids.

Furthermore, in his letter, West said that in 2025, he experienced a four-month manic episode, which was marked by paranoia, impulsivity, and suicidal thoughts. He finally sought help after hitting rock bottom with encouragement from his second wife and model Bianca Censori.

According to the Guardian, West said that “Once people label you as ‘crazy,’ you feel as if you cannot contribute anything meaningful to the world”, yet he said he sought help through the popular question and answer platform Reddit, where millions shared their experiences about bipolar disorder.

Kanye West claimed that with proper medication, therapy, exercise, and healthier living, he has found comfort connecting with others who have dealt with bipolar disorder. He urged that while it’s easy to joke about the disorder, it can be truly fatal if it’s ignored and goes untreated, as he provided facts to support his claims.

“I’m not asking for sympathy or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness. I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home,” he wrote and closed the letter.

Disclaimer: All details mentioned in the story are taken from sources mentioned above. Inquistr does not take responsibility for any of them.