In a bold and unexpected move, Kanye West has recently made headlines by appointing the talents of the renowned Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy to join the creative forces behind the Yeezy brand. At 39 years old, Rubchinskiy brings a wealth of experience to the table, having been an important entity in the fashion industry for years. However, this strategic appointment comes at a crucial time when the designer is still struggling with past controversies, notably accusations of inappropriate texts sent to a 16-year-old boy in 2018.

Also Read: 8 Celebrities Who Managed to Keep Their Baby News a 'Secret' and Surprised Their Fans

As per The Sun, the declaration of Rubchinskiy’s indulgence with Yeezy was made via a post on X, previously known as Twitter, where Kanye highlighted the prominence of this collaboration. "The arrival of this legendary Russian designer at Yeezy, the pre-eminent global brand in music and fashion, is a milestone in design history," West exclaimed. This step marked a pivotal moment for both Yeezy and Rubchinskiy, facilitating an opportunity for reinvention and artistic navigation.

Posted by Head Of Design of Yeezy, Gosha Rubchinskiy pic.twitter.com/Axyp6Ophi0 — yzyjohnny (@yzyjohnny) December 13, 2023

Rubchinskiy has built a unique career with peculiar collaborations with major brands such as Burberry, Dr. Martens, and Levi’s. Apart from these partnerships, Rubchinskiy originated his fashion label in 2008, gaining recognition for his innovative designs. The Russian designer has also previously worked with Adidas, flaunting his versatility and creative skills.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jacopo Raule

Also Read: Meghan McCain Slams ‘The View’ for 'Defamatory and Slanderous' Comments, Considers Legal Action

As per Complex, the decision to bring aboard Rubchinskiy into the Yeezy family has ignited intrigue within the fashion industry, given the drama surrounding the designer’s past. In 2018, allegations surfaced regarding inappropriate messages sent to a teenager. Rubchinskiy’s team denied the allegations, stating, "Gosha did a Facetime with him and then he asked for a photo to have on file with all the others, the person said he wasn’t alone and couldn’t take a photo so Gosha suggested he just quickly go to the bathroom and take a quick photo in the mirror, so he could show the rest of the team and have it on file."

Gosha for Yeezy is wild. — ghettocasanova (@morrelofdastory) December 13, 2023

Also Read: Oprah Winfrey Slammed for Using Weight-Loss Meds Despite Her Weight Watchers Affiliation

Apart from the designer's team claiming the screenshots had been altered to seemingly 'malign' Rubchinskiy, they also said, "The person started contacting us very often demanding an answer about the casting and became a bit weird. So Gosha blocked him and we think this is why the person is trying to make Gosha look bad, and turn what was a totally innocent street casting into something that it was not."

I wonder what Gosha is going to cook up at Yeezy 🥵.



Hate or love that man, but designers want to work with/for him — Lwandile (@Lwadubz_) December 14, 2023

West's move to integrate Rubchinskiy into Yeezy comes at a time when the rapper is navigating his own controversies. Recently, Ye ignited a storm of criticism when he wore a hood during a performance in Miami, reminiscent of a KKK-style hood. The artist faced immediate backlash during the Vultures’ launch party for his choice of attire, raising questions about the sensitivity and appropriateness of his actions. Nonetheless, Yeezy, known for its intersection of music and fashion, is poised for a new chapter under Rubchinskiy's creative direction.

More from Inquisitr

Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Looked Like This Real Housewives Star at NFL Game

Here are 8 Famous Celebrity Couples For Whom Marriage Is 'Not Important'