Kanye West and Bianca Might Be Headed for Divorce As ‘Diddy Level’ Lawsuit Looms Around the Corner

Following a contentious stunt at the 2025 Grammys, Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage seems to have come under examination, garnering international attention. While Kanye boasted that Bianca was the “most Googled woman on the planet,” Bianca made waves on the red carpet in a “nude” attire.

But what many didn’t see coming was an unexpected connection to P. Diddy, as talks about the couple possibly opting for divorce over it has now come to light. In October, after a turbulent few months together, sources close to the couple revealed that Bianca, 30, and Kanye, 47, had been “telling people around them they split up a few weeks ago.”

Despite this, the two seemed to be together at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday night, where Kanye received a nomination for Best Rap Song for his track with Ty Dolla $ign, Carnival. Their tumultuous relationship has often made news, with some people worried about the Australian architect and model, who is usually spotted wearing skimpy clothing that her rapper husband seemingly picks out for her.

However, following allegations that it was a PR gimmick to deflect attention from a lawsuit that Kanye’s former aide, Lauren Pisciotta, filed against him in June 2023, conjecture about their marital problems grew more intense, according to the Mirror US.

“Kanye has been talking to his legal representatives because he is worried that his new lawsuit will bring him down to Diddy’s level,” an insider informed DailyMail.com.

Lauren claims in the lawsuit that West drugged and sexually assaulted her at a party that Sean “Diddy” Combs was at. Despite not being connected to any wrongdoing in the complaint, insiders claim: “He is paying attention to what is going on with Diddy and some believe that the publicity stunt was a way of overshadowing the details of the harrowing lawsuit.”

Lauren, a former OnlyFans influencer and well-known personality, sued Kanye in June, alleging that during her time working for him from 2021 to 2022, he harassed and stalked her sexually.

Kanye West has, however, dismissed the accusations as “baseless,” accusing Lauren of “blackmail and extortion.” Lauren’s amended 88-page lawsuit, filed in October, detailed the rapper’s alleged sexual obsessions and his propensity for supposedly wanting to interact with his sexual targets’ mothers.

“I wanna f— your mum,” he also allegedly wrote to his now wife Bianca. “Before she leaves.” He allegedly sent screenshots of the conversation to his personal assistant as well.

According to the lawsuit, he regularly had sex with staff members and a “rotating list of guests” at his Yeezy headquarters, which he allegedly turned into a “sexual playground.” His “orgy coordinator” was Bianca, who was also accused of participating in his “twisted sexual fantasies.” As of this moment, there has yet to be a court hearing.