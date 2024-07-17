Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Extravagant Outfits Lead to Bans from Many U.S. Restaurants

Kanye West and Bianca Censori received threats from the restauranteurs after their recent public appearance. The eatery owners have resorted to putting a ban on the couple for appearing in inappropriate attires. During her recent visit to Las Vegas, Censori adorned a top that barely left anything to the imagination. The 29-year-old's appearance left the onlookers embarrassed which intrigued the restaurateurs to pull out the ban card on the controversial couple.

The latest outfit of Censori was amongst the most outrageous ones to date. The two pulled up in a $100,000 Tesla Cybertruck as Censori appeared in a beige bottom paired with a bra top accessorized with a baseball cap. While, the rapper, West, appeared in black knee-length shorts and a white pullover accessorized with black shades. "You used to get refused entry due to dress codes to a restaurant if you didn’t wear a tie, How times have changed, now you can enter and dine almost naked," one told Daily Mail commenting on the racy outfits of Censori.

Another chimed in saying, "She looks absolutely ridiculous. How can any decent restaurant accept a customer wearing that? Even the main supermarkets have signs up in summer advising that tops must be worn for hygiene purposes when shopping as topless men were going in. This is so much worse," as they called Censori's fashion statement out. Another owner of the restaurant shared, "I wouldn't have them in my restaurant. Totally inappropriate and not a good role model for young children to see this out and about. What is wrong with them?"

However, this is not the first time the pair bore the brunt of appearing in public with revealing ensembles. Previously, the architect-turned-model was subjected to harsh criticism when she appeared in a water boat with West in an inappropriate position during their Italy vacation. Other than that, West has been slammed for controlling his wife's wardrobe and public appearance. However, insiders denied it and shared that it was indeed Censori's choice.

Very recently, Censori shocked the pedestrians and paparazzi with her latest look. Often known for appearing in bare minimum costumes, this time she took a leap by appearing bare-chested. According to Daily Mail, Censori opted for a sheer top with no innerwear exposing her chest. The appearance is being considered an invitation to be arrested by the state police under obscenity law. The California Penal Code Section 314(1) makes it a crime to intentionally expose your genitals or naked body in a public place.

Several have hinted that if her previous appearances are counted then the maximum penalty for her could be six months in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000. Adding on the nude appearance could also land the model to be registered as a sex offender for ten years minimum. The buzz around Censori's outfits has refused to die down. Up until now, she hasn't faced any criminal charges.