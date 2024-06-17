How Kevin Bacon and Wife Kyra Sedgwick Got Banned From Tom Cruise's House: 'It Was Something'

Kevin Bacon and Tom Cruise's friendship dates all the way back to when they first filmed the legendary film, A Few Good Men, which also features a star-studded cast of Demi Moore and Jack Nicholson. In particular, though, the friendship between Cruise and Bacon flourished even after they were done working on the movie. However, both Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick, while good friends with the Mission Impossible actor, seem to have never been invited again after one incident.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

During an appearance on James Cordon's show, Sedgwick laid emphasis on the couple's relationship with the renowned actor and how they were no longer invited to his home on any account following an incident that truly concerned Cruise. The actress was 'very pregnant' at the time the couple went to Casa Cruise, who invited the two for a peaceful dinner and get-together alongside other famous personalities; Demi Moore and her then-husband Bruce Willis from Die Hard were among the guests who were said to be gracing the occasion.

"It was one of those nights that I often don't get invited to," emphasized Sedgwick. Once at Cruise's house, she recalled being in front of a warm fireplace mantle and noted that she was only looking around initially. The actress then stumbled upon a small button. Out of curiosity, she wondered what the function of the said button was. "I was like, 'Oh, what is that little button?'" said Sedgewick upon recalling. After pondering over whether or not to press the button, she nonetheless went through with it. Her reason for doing so was that she thought that 'something interesting might happen' but didn't consider it to be something serious.

Kyra Sedgwick tells Drew the hilarious story of the time she got caught snooping at Tom Cruise's house 😂 #DrewBarrymoreShow pic.twitter.com/RVDNnQTDff — Global TV (@GlobalTV) April 15, 2021

However, "Nothing happened, and then I got a little nervous," added Sedgwick, as per USA Today. Later in the evening, during a conversation with Cruise, she told him about the said button. The actor then informed her what the button's purpose was. "That's the panic button," reportedly said Cruise in a concerned tone. Since the gathering was for the purpose of screening a film at Cruise's home and a panic button had been pressed, what happened next was quite chaotic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyra (@kyrasedgwickofficial)

According to Sedgwick, the police arrived on the scene in cavalry and stopped everything. "I think there were more than like five cop cars, it was something," recalled Sedgwick. According to Glamour, she also did not 'get invited back.' In addition to Sedgwick's testimony, her husband also vouched in during his own appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, confirming the incident. In light humor, he says, "I just apologized. 'Oh honey, she's so crazy. There she goes again, pressing Buttons'."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on Jul 1, 2023. It has since been updated.