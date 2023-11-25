Kanye West and Bianca Censori have put all the separation rumors to rest with their united 'loved up' presence in Dubai. The couple was seen partying hard with Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign while celebrating the Donada rapper's latest single, Vultures, at the private bash with several of his close friends and collaborators. The 46-year-old rapper and the Australian architect were also spotted getting cozy during the glam evening, reported Page Six.

As per The Daily Mail, the well-known pair had been reportedly 'taking a break' since October, and Censori's pals also got involved due to concerns over West's purportedly 'controlling ways.' The rumors that West had abandoned his current wife in order to spend more time alone with his daughter, North, were also put to rest when Censori and West were seen together in Dubai.

West was seen beaming broadly in the party footage that was uploaded on social media, and at one time, the Bound 2 rapper was standing next to his wife, who was sporting a risqué ensemble. West was seen wearing an all-black outfit that included loose trousers and an unremarkable black T-shirt with a short sleeve. Additionally, he covered his head with a hood or what appeared to be either a black scarf or an extra long-sleeve shirt. Beside him, Censori flaunted her curves in a low-cut silver bikini top. Her short white miniskirt, with a strip of fabric that hung down to her ankles, showed off her toned midriff. She accessorized the laid-back appearance with what appeared to be fuzzy white heels.

The Yeezy architecture appeared to be drinking wine, and the couple looked happy with their reunion as they witnessed some amazing dancing performances from the partygoers. Together with Brown, West has been working on a collaboration album of late. The project's first track, Vultures, was released earlier this month. The song alludes to the uproar that surrounded West's earlier this year anti-Semitic remarks. "How am I antisemitic? I just f***ed a Jewish b****,' he raps in the featured video of the track.

When the controversial lyrics came on over the speakers, Brown seemed to enjoy the moment with a laugh. Chef Nobu Matsuhisa also shared pictures of West from his well-known Nobu franchise in Dubai. The rapper was surprisingly barefoot, and the cook, lifting a leg, grinned and stood next to him. "The reason he was barefoot was because he gave me a pair of shoes of his design that he wore," Matsuhisa explained.

"Kanye needed to spend time with North, and Bianca understood," a source added. Censori had flown out to Australia earlier so that West could spend some time with his 10-year-old daughter. "North is definitely a daddy's girl, and Kanye misses not seeing her every single day," the source concluded.

