Kanye West Allegedly Told Bianca Censori He Wanted to Sleep with Her Mom — While She Watched

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual harassment that some readers may find distressing.

As Kanye West's legal woes continue to mount the rapper has been recently facing legal action from Lauren Pisciotta, his former assistant, who claims he drugged and sexually assaulted her at a studio session he co-hosted with Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Pisciotta's shocking court filings also allege that Ye told his wife, Bianca Censori, that he intended to have sex with her mother in front of her. The Donda rapper allegedly had an eye on Alexandra Censori before his December 2022 wedding to her daughter, the Yeezy architect. According to Page Six, the former employee referenced a text exchange between West and Bianca dated September 28, 2022, which read, “I wanna f–k your mum. Before she leaves.”

In the lawsuit, Pisciotta described Bianca as the Bound 2 rapper's 'on-call sex party participant/employee.' She claimed that West had contacted Bianca before her mother was to return to Australia from Los Angeles. The Only Fans model alleged Ye sent her a screenshot of the explicit exchange and asked, “Should I [add] I meant I want you to watch me f–k your mom.” According to court filings, Bianca, who was on a working visa, answered West in 'a way, insisted upon and required by [him]' to maintain her employment. “This is what she wrote, ‘(Alexandra is) married. I’m going to f–k someone this weekend and tell you the next time you’re inside me," Pisciotta alleged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LP✨ (@laurenpisciotta)

As per The Mirror, the filings accused Ye of having a sexual fetish towards 'the mothers of the women he targeted.' Bianca's mother and her husband, Elia 'Leo' Censori, reside in Alphington, Australia. The couple are proud parents to four daughters— Bianca, Eric, Angelina, and Alyssia Censori. In 1982, Elia— a well-known mobster in Australia— was found guilty of having a prohibited import and had to complete a five-year prison sentence.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by MEGA

Bianca's mom has refrained from addressing the claims in the lawsuit. According to the Daily Mail, Alexandra requested privacy and distanced herself from the allegations her son-in-law faces. She was spotted enjoying a day out in Ivanhoe, Melbourne, instead. She flaunted her trim figure during the outing by wearing a body-hugging Alexander McQueen dress adorned with black and colorful motifs. The Censori matriarch looked chic wearing Prada sunglasses and accessorized the stylish outfit with purple high heels. She also carried a big black luxury handbag and a white package under her arm.

Bianca Censori & Her Mom In Los Angeles Today♥️ pic.twitter.com/HQRP6QuNJt — Daily Yews Media💱 (@DailyYews) March 16, 2024

West's attorneys are yet to comment on the allegations. But in response to the initial lawsuit filed by Pisciotta in June, his representatives accused the ex-employee of blackmail. “These baseless allegations...[are] actively pursued...to secure employment and other material benefits. When her advances were rejected, she resorted to blackmail and extortion."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)