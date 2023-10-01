In 2012, the year they revealed they were expecting their first child together, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began dating. Nevertheless, during his Saint Pablo Tour in 2016, West allegedly bragged about having a relationship with singer Christina Milian. The I Wonder rapper acknowledged to having a brief sex encounter years ago, according to the informant, and it was during this time that he had already given birth to North West. The father of four admitted to sleeping with groupies while on tour, according to a source who previously spoke to The US Sun, who also mentioned that West was "flipping out" behind Kim's back. The source had revealed: "Kanye was blurting it all out during the conversation which was only witnessed by members of his team. He was opening up about cheating on Kim and freaking out, and then he suddenly announced he hooked up with Christina Milian. Kanye was boastful and saying how good the sex was, albeit very brief after a night out at a club."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by KMazur

Also Read: Celebs Like Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and More Who Have Been Battling Serious Lifelong Diseases

The insider ade"He didn't go into detail about when and where it was, but mentioned Nick Cannon and bro code, as if he didn't really want him to know. It seemed it was all in the past, but he just wanted to spill his secrets, he was getting really manic." "His team were laughing and didn't really know what to say, in a way it wasn't too surprising, just Kanye being Kanye. I don't know how Christina would feel though if she knew he was going around talking about bedding her, but at least he was complimentary." The source had then concluded: "Nobody knows if Kim is aware they hooked up, but it's clear they were close for years and worked together." Since the early 2000s, multiple photos of Kanye and Christina have surfaced. During Usher and Kanye's Truth Tour in 2004, Milian had performed the opening act. In 2008, she had collaborated with West on the song Diamonds.

"I'm really excited about that. I think he's an awesome artist," Milian had told MTV News ahead of its release at the time. She added: "It kind of just happened. We happened to be in the same studio. I asked him to come in, and he heard it and got on it immediately. I'm glad I got to have him a part of my album."

As per the US Sun, the famed rapper admitted to cheating on the beauty mogul after the couple welcomed their first two kids, North and Saint. West alleged infidelity in his 2021 song Hurricane from the new album Donda, in which he sang about a "new chick" and "still playin' after two kids. An insider had claimed: “The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Craig Barritt

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Adds Glam in Rare Chanel "Barbie" Necklace Announcing Super Bowl Halftime with Usher

Another source had revealed to Page Six back then: “If you look closer to the lyrics he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids.” Kanye allegedly admitted this in the song's lyrics: “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin."

More from Inquisitr

When Kim Kardashian Called Out a Fake Post Claiming She Had Gifted JFK's Bloody Shirt to North West

Kim Kardashian Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Victoria Beckham’s Fashion Show in Paris