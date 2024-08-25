Kanye West Admitted He Embarrassed Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian with Astounding Career Move

As if Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's marital life wasn't overwhelming enough, he confessed that he 'embarrassed' his ex-wife with his failed presidential bid, as per Newsweek. The controversial rapper, who was married to Kardashian from 2014 to 2022, announced his candidacy through X, formerly Twitter, on July 4, 2020.

The rapper and entrepreneur revealed he'd be running as an independent candidate while still endorsing then-Republican candidate Donald Trump. The musician, who recently changed his name to Ye, wrote back then, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," as per Reuters.

However, his candidacy fell apart in just three months. The viral tweet showcasing a determined future presidential candidate quickly fizzled out with mediocre results. A former campaign operative, who also assisted Ye, told PEOPLE that there were 'too many chiefs' in the rapper's campaign leading to confusion and disorganization, and eventually the Praise God rapper failed to be on the ballot.

Despite #KanyeWest’s team saying he isn’t running for #President. Kanye went ahead with his first Presidential “campaign event” in S Carolina



The v concerning event saw West crying, also admitting “I nearly killed my daughter” & his regrets about initially not wanting North pic.twitter.com/hwPP7hOwbD — Zora Suleman (@ZoraSuleman) July 20, 2020

Ye realized that his failed bid affected his family, particularly his wife Kardashian. In an Instagram post from 2021 titled 'Thanksgiving Prayer,' he spoke candidly about his mistakes in life, including his ill-fated foray into politics. As he was wearing the red hat symbolic of Trump's campaign, Ye said, "Good lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat."

He continued, "Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood's political stance, and that was hard for our marriage. Then I ran for president without proper preparation and [with] no allies on either side," confessing, "I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and—thank God—only press conference. All my dad had to say afterward was, 'Write your speech next time, son."

Days later, Kardashian surprisingly opened up about Ye's mental health issues in an Instagram post, "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

Kanye West posts brutally honest Thanksgiving prayer pic.twitter.com/2B2X3QZJtH — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 26, 2021

Despite, the marital issues, the now-46-year-old rapper acknowledged his missteps in the 'Thanksgiving' post and wished to be reunited with his family, "All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused. I take accountability for my actions... The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me."

Kardashian and Ye share four children- 11-year-old North, 8-year-old Saint, 6-year-old Chicago, and 5-year-old Psalm. Barely a year later, their relationship reached the verge of death amid the rapper's unhinged online behavior, including his anti-semitic remarks. The couple had been estranged for a long time until the reality star filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021.