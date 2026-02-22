Kansas Principal Locks Social Media After Video Shows Students Assaulted at Anti-ICE Walkout

Disclaimer: This article mentions violence against minors. Reader discretion is advised.

Shortly after being tagged in a video featuring two students at his school being assaulted while holding pro-Donald Trump flags during an anti-United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) walkout, a Kansas principal is the subject of heavy criticism after locking his X account.

Bogdan Zaslavsky, the father of one of the Olathe Northwest High School students assaulted, initially posted the video on his personal Facebook page. The clip clearly depicts students chasing and attacking Zaslavsky’s son and the unnamed friend.

Libs of TikTok then reposted the video on Saturday evening and linked to Zaslavsky’s initial Facebook post. In follow-up comments, Zaslavsky said that neither teenager needed to go to the hospital, though both were “definitely bruised up.”

“I’m VERY PROUD of my son and his friend for standing up for their beliefs and defending themselves,” Zaslavsky wrote. “When getting back from being attacked, [he] realized that his [friend’s] Jeep had been vandalized, keyed, and dented up all over.”

The initial Libs of TikTok post had nearly 750,000 views in its first 11 hours online. LOTT tagged Olathe Northwest principal Chris Zuck and encouraged X users to share their thoughts on the incident.

Less than two hours later, Libs of TikTok reported that Zuck had locked his X account. That remained the case as of Sunday morning.

“If only he protects students the same way he protects his account!” Libs of TikTok wrote.

Inquisitr News has reached out to Zuck for further comment. Zuck has not publicly addressed the incident.

Because the video was shared Saturday night, it remained unclear at publication whether any of the students depicted had been disciplined. None had been publicly identified as of Sunday morning. Zaslavsky wrote that no arrests had been made.

Neither Olathe Northwest High School nor Olathe Public Schools had publicly addressed the situation at publication. It is unknown whether the protest happened during school hours.

“Principal Chris Zuck going private tells you everything you need to know: he is more interested in hiding from accountability than protecting his students,” one X user wrote.

Another commented, “Going private won’t solve the real issue — student safety should never depend on political views.”

Unfortunately for students participating in anti-ICE protests and walkouts, a significant number of these events are growing violent or resulting in serious ramifications. At least five students at a Pennsylvania high school were arrested Friday afternoon for their roles in an anti-ICE protest, with videos on social media showing a man placing a teenage girl in a chokehold.

A Virginia high school has already suspended more than 300 students who allegedly left campus to participate in an anti-ICE protest. Some, however, reportedly went home or skipped the protest entirely. A Florida minor was struck by a car last week and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while participating in a walkout near a high school.