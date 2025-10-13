Kansas Man Convicted After Lying About ‘Waiting for His Wife’ – Then Shooting Her in the Head When She Returned Home

Disclaimer: The article has details of killing.

Kansas City has just witnessed another horrific crime. A man named Miguel Flores has been found guilty. He lied that he was waiting for his estranged wife and then for shooting her in the head upon her return, per a Law & Crime report.

According to the news report, the 35-year-old man has been charged with two counts: first-degree murder and an assault on a law enforcement officer. Miguel killed his wife brutally in the fall of 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. While the assault charges are relatively fresh, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office announced at the beginning of the week.

Back in November 2022, Miguel Flores’ wife Loren was out for errand duties and was staying with her friends. The two were married at that time. However, according to the statement issued by the authorities, the couple were “in the process of a divorce.”

In the court records presented, a witness saw Miguel awaiting his wife’s return at the porch area of his South 52nd Terrace and Metropolitan Avenue residence in Kansas. A local Fox affiliate, WDAF, reviewing the court records, alleged that Miguel was furious and his rage was very evident to his wife and Loren Flores.

What happened next was beyond chilling. According to the witness at the site, Loren Flores had reportedly handed her cell phone to the witness, pleading them to dial 911 in case Miguel Flores attacks her. The two were involved in an argument which was followed by echoes of gunshots.

Soon after the incident, the Kansas City Police Department said in a statement, “[Miguel] Flores then fled the scene, but was taken into custody a short time later by police.” As for his wife Loren, she was pronounced dead then and there.

After brutally shooting his wife, Miguel fled in a red Dodge Challenger to a relative’s home in a different part of the city, the Police said, adding that the convict’s location was shared with the officials by the same witness, who was present at the crime scene.

Once the Police learnt of Miguel’s current location, at his relative’s residence, they found him pointing the Glock 10 mm handgun used for the wife’s murder at the officials. Miguel approached officers from behind the driver’s seat of his car. He straight up disobeyed the orders of the Police to drop his piece of weapon and stepped back into the car.

According to law enforcement, more officers were called to the scene to handle the situation. Miguel finally stepped out of the car and dropped his weapon after a tense confrontation with the officials. The incident led to one important revelation. The gun that Miguel threatened the law enforcement with, turned out to be same one that he used to kill his wife about two years ago.

Miguel’s trial began on October 6, and after two days, he was found guilty on both counts.

According to Wyandotte County court records reviewed by Law & Crime, sentencing information has not yet been released. However, he could land up in prison for the rest of his life for a first-degree murder conviction.