Kamala Harris Trends On Social Media After Trump Administration’s Firing of Jimmy Kimmel

The Trump administration abruptly fired Jimmy Kimmel, and Kamala Harris is trending on social media. One might ask what the connection is between the former Vice President and the talk show host. The whole thing just got far more interesting.

Last November, during the 2024 presidential election, Harris lost decisively to Trump. The Democrat candidate got 226 votes, while her Republican rival managed about 312. However, as the Trump administration continues to engage in more unhinged and controversial activities, many have wished that Kamala had been the President.

“I voted for Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, so none of this is my fault,” one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, referring to the last two elections that Donald Trump won. “I really think if you have a large platform on the Democrat/left side of things and you said ‘Kamala Harris and Trump are the same, ‘ no one should take you seriously anymore,” wrote another.

A third added, “The President of the United States is posting stupid memes while America plunges into fascism. If you sat out the last election, or wrote someone else’s name in instead of voting for Kamala Harris, you are to blame,” a third wrote.

What we are witnessing is an outright abuse of power. This administration is attacking critics and using fear as a weapon to silence anyone who would speak out. Media corporations — from television networks to newspapers — are capitulating to these threats. We cannot dare to be… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 18, 2025

It came after the firing of Jimmy Kimmel over comments he made about Charlie Kirk. Kimmel, who had been actively criticizing the POTUS, said on his show that the “MAGA gang” was “desperately trying to characterize Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.” Following his comment, ABC “indefinitely” canceled his late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The incident had fired up the critics as they questioned Trump’s intervention in free speech. As other TV hosts came to Kimmel’s support, the POTUS threatened them with the same treatment. “All they do is hit Trump… They are licensed. They are not allowed to do that,” Donald Trump told reporters about the late night shows after his UK visit.

Among the critics like Barack Obama, was also Kamala Harris. She slammed the Trump admin for “attacking critics and using fear as a weapon.”

i just imagine the peaceful nights of sleep we would be able to get if kamala was president pic.twitter.com/WdWBrTObjh — eryn💋 (@erynsbloodline) September 18, 2025

“What we are witnessing is an outright abuse of power. This administration is attacking critics and using fear as a weapon to silence anyone who would speak out. Media corporations — from television networks to newspapers — are capitulating to these threats,” Harris tweeted on Thursday.

“We cannot dare to be silent or complacent in the face of this frontal assault on free speech. We, the People, deserve better,” she added.

Most of her followers seem to agree, with many wondering how things might have been if she had won the election instead of Trump. “I just imagine the peaceful nights of sleep we would be able to get if Kamala were president,” one X user wrote.