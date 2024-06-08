Kamala Harris Slams ‘Hypocrite’ Trump When Asked Why Joe Biden Doesn’t Save Son Hunter

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kamala Harris finally broke her silence and addressed both the May 30 guilty verdict against former president Donald Trump and the ongoing gun trial against President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. Host Jimmy Kimmel asked what actions Trump could take against his critics if he were to become president again in November. (For context, Kimmel's inquiry came in light of Trump consistently talking about 'revenge' against those who have opposed him vehemently).

Kimmel asked the VP, “Realistically, what can a president do to…say a talk show host that has been making fun of him, like what can he do to, for example, me?" In response, "Trump has been very clear he intends to weaponize the Department of Justice against his political enemies, he admires dictators and says he'll be a dictator on day one," Harris pointed out, adding Kimmel was 'right to bring this up.'

The reality is, cheaters don't like getting caught and being held accountable. pic.twitter.com/ocnkiggtqP — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 7, 2024

Kimmel quipped that although Trump has repeatedly accused President Biden of weaponizing the legal system, if that were indeed true, the current POTUS could 'just snap his weaponized fingers' to spare his son Hunter from his gun trial. “To your point, the former president is a hypocrite,” said Harris, slamming the Republican frontrunner for applying 'one set of standards to himself and another to others.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Kimmel further questioned the Vice President about how she had learned about Trump's conviction. Harris laughed and responded, "Rapidly." According to The Hollywood Reporter, she then detailed how meticulous the legal procedure was to hold Trump responsible. “A jury of 12 people, for six weeks, deliberated on the evidence and facts and unanimously determined guilt [on] 34 felony counts,” she said. “There was a defense attorney who actively participated in selecting that jury, who actively made decisions about witnesses to call, witnesses to cross-examine and the jury made their decision.”

Continuing to criticize Trump, Harris opined, “I think the reality is cheaters don’t like getting caught and being held accountable...I think the American people want to know that there is a president who believes they are accountable to the people.” Kimmel then alluded to Trump's possible difficulties in traveling abroad as a felon and added, “And who’s accountable to travel overseas?”

Meanwhile, after a potential plea agreement with federal prosecutors fell through, Hunter was indicted in September on three felonies related to firearms. He is charged with obtaining and carrying a pistol unlawfully while suffering from a crack cocaine addiction. It is against federal law for people who are users of narcotics to be gun owners, CBS News reported. The President's son allegedly lied on a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives form about his drug usage when he purchased a revolver, speed loader, and ammo from Wilmington's StarQuest Shooters and Survival Supply on October 12, 2018.