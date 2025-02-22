Kamala Harris Signs with CAA—Netizens Ask ‘For What Talent Exactly?’

Kamala Harris is taking a page out of Joe Biden and Barack Obama’s playbook, but not in the way some might expect. The former vice president has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for her post-White House endeavors. That move brings her to the line with the same talent agency that previously represented Joe Biden and currently manages Michelle and Barack Obama.

According to Variety, CAA will work closely with Harris to develop strategic opportunities that “expand her platform in support of the issues she has championed throughout her decades-long career in public service.” Biden first signed with CAA in 2017, where he used the agency to promote his No.1 New York Times bestseller Promise Me, Dad. He returned to the agency in February 2025 to be through his post-presidency phase.

Kamala Harris has signed with the talent agency CAA. pic.twitter.com/Kffftgv5V5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 19, 2025

“President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs,” said CAA co-chairman Richard Lovett in a statement. “His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again.” Meanwhile, the Obamas joined hands with CAA in 2022 for their film company, Higher Ground.

The internet wasted no time roasting Harris over her new career move. X users quickly gathered in and started questioning what exactly Harris had to offer in the entertainment world. “Kamala Harris has signed with the talent agency CAA,” posted Pop Base on X, which triggered a flood of sarcastic responses. “Her talent is losing elections,” one user mocked. “What talent does Kamala Harris have??” was another question. “For what talent exactly?” a third comment read. “But I thought you needed to have talent,” another added.

Despite the online backlash, Harris is strong in her ground. After her defeat in the 2024 presidential election, she focused on her commitment to keep up the fight for progress. “This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves,” Harris declared. “This is a time to organize, to mobilize, and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together,” she added.

Whether her new deal with CAA is a political rebrand or a step toward media ventures is yet to be seen. But for now, netizens are making one thing clear—they don’t see the talent.