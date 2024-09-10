Kamala Harris Says Donald Trump is 'Gonna Lie' in the Debate and Use His 'Old and Tired Playbook'

Vice President Kamala Harris is getting ready for her first presidential debate against Republican nominee, Donald Trump, and revealed that she is expecting the worst from him. Harris warned listeners that Trump will likely resort to dishonesty during the upcoming ABC debate. On The Rickey Smiley Show, a popular urban radio program, she stated, "He plays with this really old and tired playbook, right? ...There's no floor for him in terms of how low he would go. And we should be prepared for that. We should be prepared for the fact that he is not burdened by telling the truth."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik

She predicted, "Be prepared for the fact that he is probably going to speak a lot of untruth." Harris' warning was straightforward and all she asks is that viewers keep this in mind ahead of the debate. While discussing Trump's strategy, the Vice President also shared her plans for the significant event. "And ultimately, you know, what I intend to point out is what we, as many people know and certainly as I’m traveling the country in this campaign, he, he tends to fight for himself, not for the American people. And I think that’s going to come out during the debate," Harris explained.

A recent New York Times survey argued that the election will be close. Hence, the debate would prove crucial for both presidential candidates. It is also a chance for Harris to put forward her ideas and opinions and let the voters know who she really is, as many voters still feel they don't know enough about her. On the other hand, Trump has been on the debate stage six times before and is familiar with the concept. This explains why Trump's aide claims that the former president has not spent his preparation time brushing up on policy. Instead, he's been "fine-tuning the theatrics of his performance," because if there's one thing Trump knows well, it's television audiences, as per BBC

I’ve now done as many sit down interviews as Kamala Harris has this entire presidential cycle - and I didn’t need a baby sitter.



It’s no wonder she’s locked in a hotel room doing debate prep. pic.twitter.com/BlwVCj7uIM — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 8, 2024

Harris and her team are working very hard to get the ball in their court. This preparation includes a mock trial of the debate with the same lighting and podium. Reportedly, they have even tried mimicking Trump so that she is prepared for her part. They're studying videos of Trump's past debates as well and looking for strategies that work against him. Her team might try to provoke Trump during the debate by scripting words like 'old' and 'small' to get under his skin.

Massive crowd of Trump supporters outside Pittsburgh hotel where Kamala Harris is doing debate prep. pic.twitter.com/AeiwLEh8C6 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 8, 2024

With only 62 days till the election, every moment counts as Harris told radio host, Rickey Smiley, "Rickey, we have 62 days to go. I will sleep on the 63rd day. No time to waste. I hope to have earned your support, and I need your help. I don’t think any of us want to wake up on November 6, the day after this election, and have any regrets about what we could have done to remind people about what’s at stake," as per Mediaite.