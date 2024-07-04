Kamala Harris Mocked Over ‘Unburdened’ Video Compilation: ‘Totally Lobotomized'

Vice President Kamala Harris is once again at the center of online ridicule following the release of a video compilation showcasing her repeated use of the phrase, "What can be unburdened by what has been." The video, captioned, “Here are four straight minutes of Kamala Harris being ‘unburdened,’” has quickly gone viral, igniting a flurry of reactions from netizens who wasted no time in mocking the Vice President.

Here are four straight minutes of Kamala Harris being "unburdened" pic.twitter.com/S4X5mfGKRm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2023

Comments ranged from the scathing to the amused. One user wrote, “She was totally lobotomized.” Another user added, “LMFAOOO. this is the most HILARIOUS Kamala Harris compilation I have ever seen. and I have seen a ton.”

she was totally lobotomized — Gio DeBatta 🍸 (@GDebatta) July 3, 2024

In agreement, someone else wrote, “The hand gestures are identical in each repetition, nothing is ever genuine, always scripted!” One user echoed a similar sentiment, “Kamala is a soulless careerist who stands for nothing so I agree, she is a perfect representation of the Democrat Party.”

She plagiarized her style from the "Sphinx." pic.twitter.com/AbYvrK5Jm0 — Sophia Johnson (@Pattyfree) July 3, 2024

Others tweeted, “Do you know a single Rightwinger who actually understands that Liberals are not on the Left? If so, what are they like?” As if this wasn’t enough, one user slammed, “You might think she has said it so many times that she could sound more natural saying it. You would be wrong.”

LMFAOOO



this is the most HILARIOUS kamala harris compilation i have ever seen. and i have seen a ton



pic.twitter.com/wUPXdFVOhP — Gio DeBatta 🍸 (@GDebatta) July 3, 2024

As per the New York Times, this is not the first time Harris has been embroiled in controversy due to her public speaking. Her tendency to speak in what some describe as 'batty, confused loops' has been a point of contention among her critics.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

A prominent example of this was her speech at Howard University in April, where she exclaimed, “I think it’s very important, as you have heard from so many incredible leaders, for us, at every moment in time, and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualize it.”

Harris further added, “...to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment, as it relates not only to the past but the future.” Such statements have often left listeners scratching their heads, questioning the clarity and coherence of her messaging.

Our Vice President... Ms. Word Salad pic.twitter.com/vN3lwLCU10 — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) December 18, 2023

As per Forbes, adding to the list of unique quotes, Harris once remarked, “My mother used to — she would give us a hard time sometimes, and she would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’ You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”

This quote has resurfaced and accumulated traction online, specifically among Democrats who are calling for President Joe Biden to step out of the 2024 race. The phrase has even spawned a series of memes and ironic support slogans, with coconut emojis becoming a tongue-in-cheek symbol of Harris's perceived oddity.