Kamala Harris’ Latest Video Has Everyone Pointing Out The Same Weird Thing: "She Looks..."

Vice President Kamala Harris found herself at the center of widespread online mockery after sharing a post-election video and having her speech abruptly canceled on election night. These incidents, which became viral sensations, provided critics and commentators ample fodder for discussion. In a 28-second video shared with supporters, Harris encouraged viewers to remain empowered despite the election results, stating, “I just have to remind you: don’t you ever let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before November 5th and you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire. So don’t ever let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you.” The message meant to inspire instead became the subject of ridicule.

As per Daily Dot, social media erupted with allegations that Harris appeared intoxicated in the video. Critics described her tone as overly casual with one user tweeting, “She looks and sounds drunk. Like very drunk.” Someone else quipped, “Not pictured: The empty wine bottle beside her.” Another critic remarked, “I’ve never accused Kamala Harris of being a drunk. I like to stick only to facts. But man, this video is not helping her.” One X user quipped, “This is the speech your drunk friend gives you at the end of the night as she puts her hand on your shoulder and then goes to pass out.”

Press has been told to turn off lights at VP Harris’ watch party. pic.twitter.com/MOIXFs5423 — Nidia (@NidiaCavazosTV) November 6, 2024

In agreement, someone else added, “This is a very deep conversation you have with a stranger in the women’s bathroom at a club before adding each other on Instagram and never speaking again.” As if this was not enough, one user wrote, “When I first saw the memes about this post I genuinely thought it was some right-wing AI-generated parody.” Representative Virginia Foxx also joined in, exclaiming, “The dial-up modem sound played on an infinite loop is more bearable than 28 seconds of whatever this is.”

Adding to the post-election drama was the abrupt cancellation of Harris’ planned speech during her watch party at Howard University. Campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond informed supporters close to 12:30 a.m. that Harris would not be addressing them due to ongoing vote counts. He stated, “We still have votes to count, we still have states that have not been called yet." A now-viral video captured a campaign staffer directing camera crews to turn off their lights, a move that quickly spread across the internet, as reported by Newsweek.

Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at United Auto Workers Local 900 on August 8, 2024 in Wayne, Michigan. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Andrew Harnik)

Harris campaign chief Jen O’Malley-Dillon sought to calm the situation, sending an email to staff emphasizing, "We've been saying for weeks that this race might not be called tonight. Those of you who were around in 2020 know this well, it takes time for all the votes to be counted, and all the votes will be counted, that's how our system works." However, the email's public circulation only fueled speculation and tension surrounding Harris’ performance and the election’s outcome. While Harris dealt with setbacks, Donald Trump celebrated a decisive victory in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina, inching closer to securing the presidency.