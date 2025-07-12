Kamala Harris Fuels Jill Biden Feud Rumors with Icy Social Media Snub—And It’s Too Hard to Ignore

Whether people love Kamala Harris or Donald Trump or hate them, it does not matter! Despite all the cold things written about Trump in the media, luck seems to be in his favor as the 79-year-old signed his “big, beautiful bill” into law on July 4, 2025. The ambitious and controversial bill includes tax cuts, essential changes to Medicaid and other safety net programs, more money for border security, and support for oil and gas production.

Supporters say these changes will reduce government spending. However, opponents warn that millions of people could lose their health coverage, especially in rural areas. However, Trump’s critics claim that the bill would only benefit the wealthy people in the country and make life harder for the lower strata. Amidst all the media coverage about the bill, Kamala Harris sparked renewed speculation about her tense relationship with former First Lady Jill Biden.

As per Nicki Swift, Harris shared a special Fourth of July snap of herself and husband Doug Emhoff watching fireworks. However, one arm in the frame hinted she had deliberately cropped out Joe and Jill Biden. Former Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign adviser Link Lauren shared the full version, captioning: “Kamala cropping Joe out is very symbolic.”

Online users were quick enough to weigh in with opinions as usual. However, this time those were not about Kamala’s relationship with Donald Trump or her husband Doug, but the deliberate attempt she made to crop out the former President and his wife. One X user quipped, “At least take his arm out of the shot when you crop it,” while another commented, “She’s erasing him like a girl angrily scribbling out her ex-best friend’s photo in the yearbook.”

This Fourth of July, I am taking a moment to reflect. Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better. But I love our country — and when you love something, you fight for it. Together, we will continue to fight for the ideals of our nation. pic.twitter.com/pYxJVw0fiD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 4, 2025

Others claimed that the country missed seeing her in politics, and another commented, “Devastated that you aren’t leading our country. Almost hopeless”. A third user wrote, You see how Kamala didn’t say ‘Happy 4th of July!’ Or ‘Happy Independence Day!’ Very demure, very mindful, very understanding. She knows that there is nothing to celebrate on this unforeseen day. You get it. You understand. Thanks, auntie!”

For Harris, distancing herself from the Bidens may have been strategic—or a sign that the feud is far from behind them. However, Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff have reportedly experienced a significant rift with President Joe Biden after surrounding the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Initially, Biden had remained in the race but later withdrew, endorsing Harris as the Democratic nominee after a widely criticized debate performance. Kamala Harris went on to face a historic defeat against Donald Trump in the general election, which was highly publicized, and Trump resumed office for his second term in January 2020.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the relationship between Biden and Harris has grown “frosty” following the loss. There is growing speculation that both President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are disappointed in how Harris handled the campaign. In contrast, others argue Biden’s delayed withdrawal set the former VP up for failure.

Meanwhile, Kamala has been quite off the radar since the defeat, and sources claim she might run for the Governor of California of the state in 2026. She also won an award at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards on February 22, 2025. In a stunning all black outfit, she received the prestigious Chairman’s Award for her longstanding commitment to public service and social justice.

This evening, I was honored to accept the NAACP’s Chairman’s Award. I grew up inspired by the work of the NAACP — by all those who took up the fight for justice, equality, and opportunity. Their example is part of the reason I chose a life of public service. At this moment,… pic.twitter.com/lmRFCLUQTq — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 23, 2025

Critics say that Kamala’s recent picture cropping attempt may still be struggling to bring back her independence from Joe Biden’s legacy, and this subtle post just brought that underlying tension back into focus. While Kamala seems to be navigating her next political moves, we would tell her not to keep any bad blood in her heart for her opposition, especially for Joe Biden, who at 82 got diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer, which has spread to his bones. His office authorities who announced the news said, “The cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.” ( via BU today).