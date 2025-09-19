Kamala Harris Exposes ‘Conman’ Donald Trump’s Private Calls – Claims He Used Ivanka to Charm Her

Kamala Harris is now gearing up for her forthcoming memoir, 107 Days. The book will be released next week and reveal what went on behind the scenes during her short-lived campaign for the presidency in the 2024 election. According to The New York Times, in the book, Harris detailed Donald Trump’s double-faced attack on her and how he used his daughter, Ivanka, to charm her.

The former Vice President reportedly wrote that Trump used a cunning tactic during the campaign. He brutally criticized her in public, but in private phone calls, showered her with praise. In particular, she wrote about the phone call with the Republican right after there was an assassination attempt on him in Florida.

Last September, Donald Trump was playing golf in West Palm Beach, when a gunman attempted to assassinate him. After he was arrested, Harris phoned the now President.

“You’ve done a great job, you really have,” Trump told her, according to her memoir. “My only problem is that it makes it very hard for me to be angry at you. It’s like, what am I going to do? How do I say bad things about you now?” he asked.

Kamala Harris responded in a witty manner, “Well, then don’t.” Trump, who was running his campaign at that time, said, “I’m going to tone it down.” He promised, “I will. You’re going to see.”

This conversation was very different than how he talked about Kamala in his speech. He actually blamed her and then-President Joe Biden for the attack on him. “They use highly inflammatory language. I can use it too—far better than they can—but I don’t,” Donald Trump said at that time.

Kamala Harris announces memoir titled ‘107 Days’ out September 23. pic.twitter.com/JmfModhOuk — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 31, 2025

In that brief phone call, Harris recalled that the POTUS even told her that Ivanka was a “big fan”. He even asked her to say “hello” to Doug Emhoff on his behalf. However, Kamala refused to fall for his cunning tactics.

In her book, she writes, “He’s a con man. He’s really good at it. I’d readied myself for a phone conversation with Mr. Hyde, but Dr. Jekyll had picked up the call.” According to The Daily Beast, Kamala and Donald had another phone call, during which he praised her in a similar manner.

Here’s Kamala Harris on the “recklessness” of those who didn’t try to convince Biden to drop out sooner… An exclusive excerpt from her forthcoming memoir, published this morning in The Atlantic: pic.twitter.com/hqE64oI0sM — Adrienne LaFrance (@AdrienneLaF) September 10, 2025

“I am going to be so nice and respectful. You are a tough, smart customer, and I say that with great respect. And you also have a beautiful name. I got use of that name, it’s Kamala,” Donald Trump told her.

Her upcoming memoir also details how she wanted former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to be her running mate during the 2024 election campaign. Kamala Harris also slammed Joe Biden‘s decision to run again as “reckless” in the book.