‘It Was Reckless’ – Kamala Harris Drops Truth Bombs About Joe Biden and Her Historic Presidential Run in Upcoming Memoir

Kamala Harris has finally decided to voice her unfiltered opinion about Joe Biden. The former VP is now sharing what she really thinks about Biden, no sugarcoating involved. The 60-year-old candidly speaks about her thoughts in her upcoming book ‘107 Days.’

There was widespread speculation about Kamala and Joe Biden not being on the best of terms during the 2024 elections. The alleged tension was blamed on the fact that Harris replaced Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate rather abruptly.

Several other reports also claimed that the former President tried to sabotage his former VP on multiple occasions. Kamala graciously dismissed all the rumors at the time of the elections. The Democrats managed to put up a harmonious front for the sake of optics during Harris’s election.

Kamala is now labeling Biden’s behavior as “reckless” in her new book. “‘It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.’ We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized,” the former VCP writes in her memoir.

She goes on to question whether what was happening was “grace” or “recklessness” in reality. “I think it was recklessness,” she concludes. The excerpt published by The Atlantic has confirmed the longstanding speculation that critics have been pondering for a long time.

She also talks about the times she felt like she was sidelined by Biden. The former VP also notes how difficult it was for her to tell him not to run for president again, adding that she was in the “worst position” to do so.

VERY interesting snippets from Kamala Harris’ book, 107 Days, released by The Atlantic, especially as it pertains to Joe Biden, his age and his team!! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/C3IOHn62TR — Sapphire 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@PritzGOATNo1) September 10, 2025

Kamala recalls thinking how “self-serving” it would sound if she were to tell him not to campaign again. “He would see it as naked ambition, perhaps as poisonous disloyalty, even if my only message was: Don’t let the other guy win,” she writes.

The excerpt that The Atlantic published is 3,000 words long from Harris’s upcoming book, which is set to be published later this month. In the book, the former VCP also notes how Biden not running for President a second time “should have been more than a personal decision.”

She points out that the stakes were “too high” at that point. She adds that the particular decision should not have been left to an “individual’s ego” or even “ambition.”

107 Days is my candid, personal account of the shortest presidential campaign in modern history. You can now read an exclusive excerpt from it at @TheAtlantic: https://t.co/gTsMH4GKsN pic.twitter.com/ereiBFaPsq — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 10, 2025

The 60-year-old also notes how Joe, who was 80 years old at the time, “got tired.” She further adds, “That’s when his age showed in physical and verbal stumbles.” In the memoir, she also addresses the rumors that claimed that there was a “big conspiracy” to cover up the alleged health issues that Biden had.

Among the other bombshells that drop in the memoir, Kamala shares how the people around Biden did not favor her too much. This was proven true when she emerged more popular than him in the polls.