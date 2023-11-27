Vice President Kamala Harris came under fire for the photos she uploaded after Thanksgiving. Harris posed with her husband, Doug Emhoff, seemingly in their kitchen, with the post being captioned, "From our family to yours, happy Thanksgiving." However, the Biden administration's suggestion to outlaw gas stoves due to the pollutants they release meant that their stove, rather than the couple, grabbed the headlines. Following the controversial post, the Democratic leader was accused of 'hypocrisy' by numerous conservatives.

As per The Washington Examiner report, Harris' post was mocked all over X, "Wait…that’s a gas stove!" Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) expressed on X, "The same kind Dems want to BAN you from owning." "Everyone loves gas stoves!" Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) tweeted next. "Stop trying to ban them and just let Americans cook how they please." "Are they? A) Hypocritical B) That stupid that they didn’t realize it," former Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker called out. Republicans even took to Instagram while airing their displeasure: "That's a nice had stove you have," one wrote. "Gas stove??? I thought you want to ban them," a second observer wrote. "Beautiful gas stove that you’re trying to ban lmfao," a third person wrote sarcastically. "Wow a gas stove. Do you even care about the environment," a fourth person commented.

Wait…that’s a gas stove!



The same kind Dems want to BAN you from owning. 🤔 https://t.co/i4iqoPjtKj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 24, 2023

According to the reports from the NY Post, recent polls claimed that the majority of people, Democrats and Republicans alike, were against laws that prohibit the use of gas stoves in an effort to combat climate change. In a study performed by Harvard CAPS Harris, which involved 2,090 voters, 69% of respondents were against any regulation that would phase out or remove gas stoves, compared to just 31% who were in favor of such a restriction.

“Fresh polling shows that people overwhelmingly disagree with extreme House Democrats’ vote that would allow the Biden administration to `virtually eliminate gas stoves,'” the National Republican Congressional Campaign (NRCC) stated officially. A spokesman, Will Reinert, also said, “Extreme House Democrats want control over every aspect of Americans’ lives, and people hate it.”

A bill that would prohibit the Consumer Product Safety Commission from finalizing any regulation prohibiting gas stoves was passed in June by the Republican-led House. The sale of gas stoves is not currently prohibited by federal proposals. Governor Kathy Hochul, however, approved legislation in April that effectively outlaws gas stoves in New York, requiring all new construction under seven storeys to be entirely electrified by 2026 and larger structures to follow three years later.

“This is a hidden hazard,” Richard Trumka Jr., a commissioner of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, exclusively told Bloomberg. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” “If the CPSC really wanted to do something about public health, it would ban cigarettes, or automobiles, long before it moved on to address stoves,” Mike McKenna, a GOP energy lobbyist, said while adding, “It’s transparently political.”

