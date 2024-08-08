Kamala Harris Confronts Protesters at Wisconsin Rally: "If You Want Donald Trump..."

In a surprising turn of events, Vice President Kamala Harris faced an unexpected moment at a rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, when a member of the crowd yelled, “Lock him up!” about former President Donald Trump. Harris, who was giving a speech focused on her prosecutorial background and her plans for the upcoming election, seized the opportunity to address the chant in a way that left many stunned. Harris remarked, “Hold on. You know what, the courts are going to handle that part of it. What we’re going to do is beat him in November.”

This moment came after her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, had made headlines with a bold statement of his own. Walz, known for his support of the Second Amendment, boasted about his shooting skills, saying, “I can outshoot anyone.” His comment was especially poignant given the recent attempted assassination of Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania, which had narrowly missed the former president. He remarked, “When I was in Congress, I was the top gun at the trap shooting three years in a row. I can outshoot them too. I can outshoot these guys.”

As per the New York Post, Harris has never minced words in confronting hecklers. In another incident, this week, during her Detroit campaign, anti-Israel hecklers interrupted her rally by chanting, “Kamala! Kamala! You Can’t Hide! We Won’t Vote for Genocide!” Harris was swift as she clapped back and remarked, “You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking…I’m here because we believe in democracy. Everyone’s voice matters, but I am speaking now.”

The event was not just about speeches and political strategy. It also featured entertainment from the indie band Bon Iver, who played for the crowd of 12,000 people. Lead singer Justin Vernon dedicated their final song, Battle Cry of Freedom, to the rally, highlighting the themes of unity and patriotism. After the rally, Harris and Walz mingled with the band and supporters at a local store, purchasing local goods and showcasing a more personal side to their campaign.

As per Daily Mail, the Harris-Walz campaign is facing intense scrutiny. Walz’s military service record has come under question, with allegations that he abandoned his National Guard unit just before they were deployed to Iraq. A while ago, he dismissed the allegations and said, “After completing 20 years of service in 2001, I re-enlisted to serve our country for an additional four years following Sept. 11 and retired the year before my battalion was deployed to Iraq to run for Congress.”

On the other side of the political spectrum, Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, was also in Wisconsin, delivering his own counter-message. Vance criticized Walz’s military record and exclaimed, “I mean, your job as a senior enlisted guy in a unit is to keep your people safe. That's not a job you can switch out of on a moment's notice. So if he abandoned his troops before they went to Iraq or wherever ... absolutely shameful.”