Kamala Harris Caught on Camera Spilling 'Family Secrets' to Gretchen Whitmer in Hot Mic Blunder

Vice President Kamala Harris recently spilled some campaign secrets while chatting with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Kalamazoo, on Saturday, October 26. The Democratic nominee was grabbing a beer at the Trak Houz Bar and Grill. Cameras and microphones recorded their conversation as Harris admitted to Whitmer that the Harris-Walz campaign was struggling on one front— wooing male voters.

"We need to move ground among men," Harris told Whitmer as per the viral footage. As she said this, the realization of being recorded hit her and she exclaimed, "Oh, we have microphones in here listening to everything. I didn’t realize that. Okay. So now you will tell us." Whitmer in response, asked, "You will bleep my F words." "We just told all the family secrets. S–t," Harris added, speaking with the media executives.

Many on the internet, however, dubbed it as staged. An X user commented, "Kamala is so fake. How would you miss these microphones? Totally not staged." Another chimed, "By 'caught on a hot mic' you mean two bad actresses transparently failing at seeming surprised." As the comments poured in, a person opined, "Shows her poor judgment...camera and mic all around her and she missed that?" Reiterating the sentiment, another sarcastically penned, "They are so believable and relatable!" Meanwhile, a netizen slammed, "They know they are losing with men...they are in a panic, but the irony is that every time she starts talking, more men start walking..." A MAGA supporter added, "This is a conversation you have when you are losing." Another echoed, "They [men] won’t [support]. Their only political position is the murder of babies. Actual men don’t want that."

According to a survey conducted by The New York Times & Sienna College from October 20-23, Donald Trump leads Harris by 55% while Harris only has a 41% support among male voters. However, it also shows that among the women voters, Harris is leading by 54% as compared to Trump’s 42%. To close the gap with male voters Harris launched an ad campaign targeting the American men.

According to CNN, the new ads were aired during the broadcast of the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday Night Football. They were specially created for Milwaukee, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh residents based on their culture and references to local sports teams. The ad video shows Republican nominee, Trump, using cuss words while talking about Philadelphia. In a snippet, he says, "Bad things happen in Philadelphia," which is countered with pop culture references urging viewers to vote for Harris. Earlier another Harris ad campaign attempted to woo male voters by redefining the meaning of being a 'man.' The ad shows men from various walks of life advocating women's rights (like abortion) and taking pride in their masculinity.