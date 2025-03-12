Kamala Harris Can’t Stop Mentioning ‘Doritos’ in AI Speech—Netizens Wonder, “Is She High or Just Confused?”

Kamala Harris is officially obsessed with Doritos. If her photo from the day Oscars 2025 was held and aired live wasn’t enough to prove it, wait till you find out what she said during her recent speech.

Earlier this month, Doug Emhoff posted a picture of Harris from their kitchen. Harris was seen in her comfy clothes, hair tied in a bun as she opened a bag of Doritos in a bowl. “Oscar watch prep party,” Doug wrote on X.

Oscars watch party prep. pic.twitter.com/vOU3D1jubQ — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) March 2, 2025

About a week later, Harris has expressed her love for Doritos again, but this time, it’s in the middle of an AI conference. The former VP attended the HumanX conference at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Sunday. She tried to make a point about DoorDash and affordable housing by somehow connecting it to her favorite snack.

During the on-stage conversation with Nuno Sebastiao, CEO of data science company Feedzai, she told about ordering food on DoorDash while watching Oscars at the comfort of her home.

Kamala Harris said, “We did DoorDash ’cause I wanted Doritos. And the red carpet part was about to start and nobody wanted to leave to go to the grocery store. So it was DoorDash … So I was willing to give up whatever might be the tracking of Kamala Harris’ particular fondness for nacho cheese Doritos for the sake of getting a big bag of Doritos as I watched the Oscars.”

“And that’s right. But here’s the thing: At what point do we also uplift and highlight the consumer’s right to also expect — and you can debate with me if it should be a right — I think it should,” she continued.

Trying to explain the benefit of technology and AI with the help of a snack, the failed 2024 Democratic presidential candidate said, “To expect that the innovation would also be weighted in terms of solving their everyday problems, which are beyond my craving for Doritos, but about whatever — and I know the work is happening — around, you know, scientific discoveries, for example, to cure longstanding diseases.”

Suddenly changing the subject from technology to affordable housing, she said, “But I’m going to throw out another one. I would love it if there would be an investment of resources in solving the affordable housing issue in America. Like, help me with that. Help me with that.”

The former VP’s statement has now left people cracking up. Sharing the clip from the conference, an X user wrote, “75 million people voted for this person. Never forget that.” Conservative pundit Matt Walsh replied, “Imagine if we had to endure four years of Doritos anecdotes.”

Imagine if we had to endure four years of Doritos anecdotes https://t.co/FPYCTlVHMT — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 11, 2025

Someone tweeted, “How drunk was she at this?” A similar tweet reads, “Kamala Harris tries to explain what scientific innovation looks like and it sounds like the dumbest thing imaginable. She’s three glasses of wine deep.”

“I would do pay per view to watch her have to explain advanced mathematics and physics. We could pay down the debt in two or three months,” an X user mocked Harris.