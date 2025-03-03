Was Kamala Harris the Star Guest at Oscars 2025? Here’s the Truth!

Every award season, rumors start as soon as the nomination dates approach. From prospective nominees to hosts to awards to special guests, the tabloids run every possible speculation. This year the centre of rumor mill was Kamala Harris.

This year was no different. After the January California Fires and the bravery of the firefighters who fought those fires and saved hundreds of people, the Academy decided to honor them.

The firefighters were to attend the award ceremony. Just as the news broke, on its tail came the rumors of a special guest attending to honor these braves.

Kamala Harris was rumored to be the special guest. This was very much possible since she was also expected to run for the governor of California.

However, former second husband Doug Emhoff quashed all the rumors by posting behind-the-scenes pictures of the couple’s watch party at their home. Kamala could be seen in a pulled-back bun, sans makeup, looking relaxed and radiant.

Oscars watch party prep. pic.twitter.com/vOU3D1jubQ — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) March 2, 2025

Doug posted this picture just an hour before the ceremony began. This finally confirmed that Kamala Harris would not be appearing on the red carpet or during the ceremony.

The rumors of Kamala Harris attending the Academy Awards began because Security at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre for Oscar night is at an all-time high—so much so that even locals noticed it.

Officers were heard indicating that all cars that wanted to get past the security barrier had to allow sniffer dogs inside. Several black minivans were seen going inside the venue. These were assumed to be elite private security companies.

Former VP Kamala Harris expected at tonight’s #Oscars as Hollywood deploys unprecedented security—dogs, drones, and federal agents transform the Dolby Theatre into a fortress for the 97th Academy Awards. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HguB0KP4o0 — Los Angeles Magazine (@LAmag) March 2, 2025

The deadline had been reporting on security increases during the Oscars. Government officials have stated that the security environment has changed.

Locals have been speculating that Kamala Harris’s visit to Oscar could be one reason for the increase in security details. However, the police department of Los Angeles did not make any official statements regarding it.

These rumors could have also started when Kamala Harris made an appearance during the NAACP awards. She also gave a passionate speech on the country’s political climate.

“This chapter will be written, not simply by whoever occupies the Oval Office, nor by the wealthiest among us. The American story will be written by you, written by us, by WE THE PEOPLE.” – Kamala Harris, NAACP Image Awards (02.22.25) pic.twitter.com/x79PElSoJv — Fabi | Harris Democrat (@kamala_things) February 23, 2025

This political climate might as well be the reason for increased security. Hollywood is famously liberal and very anti-Trump. Last Year’s Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel‘s monologue was very political. He is known to take shots at Trump. Donald Trump has earlier called Kimmel the worst host ever.

Considering this atmosphere, police may be vigilant to avoid confrontation from MAGA or Trump supporters. There is little to no hesitation among people when it comes to violence and showing support to their political leaders these days.

Contemplating it, the steps might have been taken.

However, it seems, even the Academy this year is very careful. This year’s Oscar host, Conan O’Brien, is known to stay away from politics. One can assume a less political and more humane centric Oscars this year, given the presence of firefighters, too. Hence, one can assume, Kamala Harris was not among the invitees.