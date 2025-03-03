Doug Emhoff Posts Picture of ‘Boring’ Life With Kamala Harris Amid Separation Rumors

It’s been almost two months since former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, moved out of their official residence and are now living their civil life. As usual, after a major life change, rumors about their marriage and divorce made rounds, and eventually died down.

One can say that the internet was obsessed over every little detail of their life. People were out here looking for some excitement and gossip in the otherwise private life of a former second couple.

However, the hopes of all tabloids and gossipmongers died down when Doug took a picture of Kamala Harris. Doug posted a “behind the scenes” picture of a couple preparing for their Oscar watch party. The picture showed a very stark white kitchen with a bowl of Doritos. In terms of the internet, it is very dull and boring.

Oscars watch party prep. pic.twitter.com/vOU3D1jubQ — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) March 2, 2025

As soon as the picture was posted, bots and trolls emerged from the woodwork. To say the least, the internet was not impressed. Users called out a single bowl of Doritos. -” You have to “prep” putting Doritos in a bowl??? We dodged a bullet!”. Some asked where the wine was.

Some users went ahead and called Kamala ‘old’ and other unpleasant names, and some even indicated that maybe Doug should start looking for a new apartment after posting such a terrible picture of his wife.

I would be forced to look for an apartment so fast if I ever posted a picture of my wife like this. Doug, we gotta talk – you missed some lessons. 1) Don’t make your lady look bad.

2) NEVER EVER make your lady bad.

3) Never do this again. Alternatively, enjoy that apt. — Bob Hoge (@Bob_Hoge_CA) March 3, 2025

However, thankfully, others could see the peace in the former attorney general of California’s face. The simplicity of Kamala Harris’ life also caught the eyes of many users.

In a world where everything is flash and bang, people have apparently forgotten the peace of a secure relationship. The internet has opinions about everything and is never happy. Every post on the internet finds a set of trolls who are never happy. X also has so many bots with blue check marks that at this point, one can’t be sure that there are any humans left on the platform.

These bots go after everyone for everything. While Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were trolled for posting holiday pictures, Kamala Harris is trolled for not being on a holiday.

@natifresa1999 How is Obama getting criticized for being on vacation out of office…. ARE YOU MAD??? 🤣🤣🤣✊✌️ https://t.co/OgS0L7SuGa — Sara Gonzalez Durham (@Sarita1110) February 14, 2017

No matter what the internet might think, Doug and Kamala Harris are living peaceful, happy lives.

It is the kind of comfort that this generation is chasing, but they don’t hold on to it because life is not like an Instagram feed. Not every day is full of aesthetics or like-worthy pictures.

A cozy evening spent eating extremely unhealthy food in front of the TV and ridiculing celebrities during an award show is a perfect evening. This kind of happiness is rare, and we wish the couple many such happy evenings in the future.