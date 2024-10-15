Kamala Harris Asks Brutal Question About Trump's Health After She Released Her Own Medical Records

The clock is ticking for the November elections, and Kamala Harris is leaving no stone unturned to beat her rival Donald Trump. In a new strategy, she released her medical records and questioned why Trump and his campaign are reluctant to show the Republican candidate's detailed health assessment. Her comments seemed to suggest Trump is 'unstable' to run America.

Kamala Harris: He refuses to release his medical records. He is unwilling to do a 60 Minutes interview. He is unwilling to meet for a second debate. Why does his staff want him to hide away? Are they afraid that people will see he is too weak and unstable to lead America? pic.twitter.com/bLrX3Eabya — Acyn (@Acyn) October 13, 2024

At a rally in North Carolina, Harris baited Trump: "He's not being transparent with the voters. He refuses to release his medical records." In addition, she also noted that the 78-year-old politician declined to do the 60 Minutes interview and rejected debates, thus opining, "It makes you wonder, why does his staff want him to hide away? One must question: Are they afraid that people will see that he is too weak and unstable to lead America?"

Vice President Harris released her current medical status along with details of her medical history on Saturday. Her physician, Dr. Joshua Simmons, said in a letter that she 'remains in excellent health,' adding, "She possesses the physical and mental resilience required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief."

…As to her completely desperate request for my Medical Statements, she is dying to see my Cholesterol (which is 180!), I have already provided them, many times, including quite recently, and they were flawless. However, I have just seen Kamala’s Report, and it is not good.… — Trump on Truth (@HashtagTrump) October 15, 2024

The doctor also pointed out that Harris, like any other human, is prone to seasonal allergies with hives (urticaria) being present in her medical history. Though she took many over-the-counter medications for her symptoms, it has never been severe. Interestingly enough, the results from her recent health checkup from April 2024 showed her vitamin D levels to be in the 'insufficient range' and a family history of colon cancer, as per ABC News.

NEW: Over 250 doctors and health care providers call on Trump to release his medical records



“Trump is displaying irrationality and irritability... Given his advancing age, his refusal to disclose even basic health information is a disservice to the American people” pic.twitter.com/Q8LDnaFkfL — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump has refused to release his medical records, causing concern among people and his critics. Harris aside, a total of 230 doctors (most of whom back the VP), demanded the former president be transparent with his health and any serious issues present, if at all, arguing that it is his duty as a presidential candidate, 'given his advancing age.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

CBS News obtained the letter dated October 13, which was signed by 238 doctors—by the group 'Doctors for Harris'—and it read, "Trump is falling concerningly short of any standard of fitness for office and displaying alarming characteristics of declining acuity. In the limited opportunities we can examine his behavior, he's providing a deeply concerning snapshot."

Harris echoed similar comments on Saturday while talking to reporters about Trump's declining physical strength. "It's obvious that his team at least does not want the American people to see everything about who he is," she said while also asserting that his team was strategically hiding whether 'he actually is fit to do the job of being president of the United States [or no].' The demands to prove if Trump is mentally and physically sound come a full circle for the ex-president who, until July, had an upper hand against his then-rival Joe Biden. He questioned the current POTUS' mental acuity and stamina, but now, the tables have turned on Trump.