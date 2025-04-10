Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s Secrets During 2024 Elections EXPOSED in New Book!

A new book exposes Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s political game. Journalists are always hovering around the White House to collect the latest scoops, which help them write scandalous stories about some of the most popular names in US politics. We don’t blame them! The irony lies in how controversial they are and yet so irresistible!

In recent news, just like how journalist Micheal Wolff wrote about Donald Trump in his book, shocking new details from the 2024 presidential election have emerged in ‘Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House’ by journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes. While we aren’t sure if this book will be as hot and happening as author Micheal Wolff’s ‘All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America,’ it sure will be spilling some inside details about the behind-the-scenes of what shaped the 2024 campaigns.

As per USA Today, from former vice president Kamala Harris being misled by her team to Joe Biden’s deep reluctance to fully back her candidacy after stepping aside, the book will leave people hooked to it. Moreover, what’s interesting is that the book has some explosive facts like Harris’ campaign falsely assured her of a likely win and then gaslighted her to believe that victory was in her favour.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s hesitant handover of power due to his age and many other instances was marked by a tense private exchange, during which he initially declined to endorse her. Kamala Harris had to reportedly request him to offer public support desperately until he finally agreed.

Furthermore, both journalists claimed in their book that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi played a crucial role in carrying the nomination shift, which the authors described as a ‘Shakespearean’ move.” (like a “knifing” or “a real Brutus moment.) The fallout caused chaos in the Democratic Party, with Barack Obama reportedly trying to set up a convention to avoid Harris despite the White House supporting her.

Interestingly, Jonathan Allens spoke to the USA Today and said that perhaps this book would come as a surprise for many people, and several Democrats would be upset to witness how Joe Biden put his legacy ahead of the party’s future. The book was released on April 1 by HarperCollins.

Michael talks to @amieparnes & @jonallendc about their book "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House," an inside look at the 2024 battle for the White House, arguably the most consequential in American history.

As per RadarOnline, during the campaign, Harris failed to present a clear vision for her leadership and address key concerns like immigration and economic challenges. She also struggled to win over key voting groups, such as Latino, Black, and younger citizens and even lost support among women, who had backed Joe Biden in 2020.

Moreover, reports of Harris being low-key after a loss have raised a lot of questions in the public eye. Amidst all this chaos, Kamala’s husband, Doug Emhoff, has publicly insisted that she is still an important figure in the party with whom she made headlines and sparked alleged talks of divorce.

But, hopefully, that isn’t true. Meanwhile, In February 2025, Harris signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to pursue speaking and publishing opportunities, and she also attended Broadway shows like Gypsy and A Wonderful World.

During a student event in December, fight against things that need a voice and matter to improve the world. She might consider running for California governor in 2026 when Gavin Newsom steps down or contest another run for the White House presidency in 2028. What lies in the future remains unknown, but until then, enjoy the book and don’t forget to leave good reviews about it if you like it.