The Real Trump EXPOSED—From Melania’s ‘Hatred’ to His True Feelings About Musk!

Michael Wolff is not just airing Donald Trump’s dirty laundry but immortalizing it in ink. The American Journalist has written a tell-all book that features several shocking revelations about the President of the United States.

All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America is a detailed account of Trump’s life and dives into some heavy accusations. Here’s a list of the top 5 noteworthy allegations from Michael Wolff’s book.

1. Trump Actively Played a Part in the Public Unrest

Michael Wolff accuses Donald Trump of strategically asking his supporters to cause civil unrest. Wolff recalls Trump’s call for help during the hush money trials.

While the New York grand jury was deciding the Republican’s fate, he allegedly tried to use his supporters to cause civil unrest. “IT’S TIME!!!” he signalled in a Truth Social post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

“WE JUST CAN’T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE. THEY’RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA! PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!” the 78-year-old urged his followers in the post.

2. Trump Was Confused on His First Encounter with Elon Musk

Trump and Elon Musk, who is now dubbed as the President’s “first buddy”, apparently weren’t always this close. In fact, according to Wolff, the Tesla CEO did not make the best first impression on Trump when they first met.

Wolff recalls that the Republican first saw Musk in October 2024 at a rally. Elon was jumping with joy when Trump first laid his eyes on him. “What the f— is wrong with this guy?” the president apparently inquired at first glance. He was also intrigued about why the SpaceX CEO’s shirt “didn’t fit” him.

3. Donald Trump Was Scared of Dying on Jeffery Epstein’s Plane

Trump was forced to take Jeffery Epstein’s old plane when his staff ended up renting it to fly him out. This happened when the President’s Force One unfortunately broke down and the old plane was the only option.

A source has previously told the Daily Beast that the President was so scared while on board the jet that he “howled” in fear. The outlet also reported that Trump thought he was gonna “die” on the plane.

In his book, the author claims that Trump had a “white-knuckle, head-banging lurches. Stomach-dropping turbulence.” He also reveals that everyone onboard the jet was just as terrified of the “drops in altitude and air pressure” that several people were praying.

4. The Assassination Attempt Affected Trump More Than He Let On!

Wolff revealed how the attempt on Trump’s life in Pennsylvania affected him. Trump almost cracked after the Madison Square Rally incident, according to the author.

The President allegedly “seemed possibly on the verge of cracking” after the assassination attempt. Wolff recalls how the 78-year-old “frequently gave up trying to complete sentences.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

The author also shared Trump was so dishevelled after the incident that he would often turn left when he needed to turn right. “That he elided obvious names, repeated himself beyond the one or two allowances, and erupted in rages that, even for him, seemed irrational,” Wolff adds.

5. Donald Trump’s ‘Trouble in Paradise’ With Melania

Wolff claims that a “Mar-a-Lago patio confidant” told him that Melania Trump isn’t exactly fond of her husband. “She f—— hates him,” the source told the author.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Even Trump’s team allegedly does not know his wife’s whereabouts at all times. “Nobody can tell you where Melania even actually lives,” Wolff writes in the book.