Joe Biden may be dismissing the poll results, but Vice President Kamala Harris recently admitted there is a problem they need to fix to 'earn' their place in the White House. President Biden's approval rating has notably dropped to just 40%, the lowest level since April, less than a year before the 2024 elections, and VP Harris weighed in on the results.

Former President Donald Trump is leading Biden by 2%, and the 59-year-old VP is 'considering' the poll results instead of being unrealistic. Amid the new ratings that are significantly disappointing for the Democrats, Harris addressed the issue. "We're going to have to earn our re-elect, there's no doubt about it," she told CNN over an exclusive phone interview.

The two-day opinion poll by Reuters/Ipsos showed Biden has lost popularity, a likely concern for his presidential bid in 2024. The survey ended on Saturday, November 18, 2023, and revealed that only 39% of respondents were satisfied with the President's performance. In October, his ratings were 40%, and in September, the poll recorded 42%, as reported by Reuters.

Harris flew to South Carolina on November 10, 2023, to file for her and Biden to appear on the Democratic primary election ballot. Although Biden shows no signs of concern over his consistently dropping numbers, the Vice President understands the challenge ahead of them to win over America again.

Democrats are moving to states like South Carolina, the first-in-the-nation primary election state, after New Hampshire and Iowa. Harris' visit came after a New York Times poll conducted from late October to early November revealed Trump beating Biden in five of six 'key' battleground states.

President Biden is trailing Donald Trump in five of the six most important battleground states one year before the 2024 election, new polls by The New York Times and Siena College have found. https://t.co/hRPns2Kxct pic.twitter.com/lFwZlUbxNl — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 5, 2023

In the same poll, people showed more support for Harris than Biden. Americans, particularly young and non-white people, said they'd support Biden because Harris was on the ticket. Among the Biden skeptics, some said he was too old or didn't think he'd done much as president. Meanwhile, black voters said they didn't believe he was doing enough to help Black Americans, reported The New York Times. The telling indications revealed some would vote for Trump, whereas another group said the Republican front-runner offended them personally.

The back up plan, if anything should happen to our very competent president, is our very competent VP, Kamala Harris. https://t.co/IRNnUnrwDQ pic.twitter.com/D1lfVWfnev — Sigmundine (@Sigmundine2) November 19, 2023

However, it's unclear how many voters would stick to their opinions until next year. Nonetheless, it appears as though Vice President Harris' supporters are all in favor of her running for president. Bridgette Miro, a retired state employee in Glendale, Ariz., who is Black, would vote for her 'one hundred thousand percent.'

Harris, on the other hand, told CNN, "In some ways, actually, probably there's a hindrance, in that the list is really long, and we have to triage around what we repeat over and over again to make sure that it resonates and it's actually heard." She continued, "But I have a great sense of duty and responsibility to do as much as I can, to be where the people are, and to not only speak with them but listen to them and let them know what we've accomplished." She emphasized that for leaders should communicate well with people about their principles and accomplishments.

