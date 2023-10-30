Kailyn Lowry, a regular on MTV's Teen Mom 2, recently revealed that she is expecting twins. While the news elicited a range of reactions from fans and critics, it also sparked concern for her growing family.

Lowry, a 31-year-old former reality star, is well-known for her experience as a teen mother. She has been open about her experiences as a mother of five children, and her family is still expanding. Her pregnancy with twins was revealed almost a year after she quietly welcomed her fifth child, Rio, with boyfriend Elijah Scott. Kailyn has one child with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera: Isaac, 13, and Lincoln, 9 with ex Javi Marroquin. She also has two sons with her ex Chris Lopez, Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, per The Sun.

Lowry's announcement that she is expecting twins brought out a wide range of reactions from fans and critics alike. Some expressed sympathy for her and her children, especially her eldest, Isaac, who has been vocal about his desire not to have more siblings. People took it to a Teen Mom forum to voice their concerns. One person wrote, "Isaac will have at least one more sibling (if not two) shoved on him. I'm not sure what Lincoln's reaction will be. Lux will be officially dethroned as the favorite. Creed will get even less attention than he already does. Rio will be too young to realize what's going on."

— Jessica (@jessica_13love) October 28, 2023

Another said, "She said multiple times she was getting her tubes tied last year. It was around the time she would have given birth. I'm not sure why she didn't go through with it but at this point, it's just insane how many kids she has," a third commenter wrote. A third added, "I feel so bad for Isaac, poor kid :( He specifically said he didn't want any more siblings and I bet sometimes she makes Isaac babysit them all to 'gain responsibility.'"

One person wrote in a Reddit thread, "This is so sad for her kids. I’m fine with people choosing to have multiple children if they have the resources, but that includes emotional resources, not just money. Kail isn’t giving her children the attention they need. I suspect she’ll keep having babies until she has a girl. It makes me feel sad for her babies."

Naming a child — let alone two — is an important task, and Kailyn Lowry is recruiting fans to help her do just that. https://t.co/3XgzJcreoT — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 28, 2023

On Friday, the 31-year-old expectant podcast host shared an image on her Instagram Story, asking her followers for help naming her sixth and seventh children, per People. In the post, Lowry included a screenshot of a text message conversation with a friend who emphasized the importance of deciding on names before leaving the hospital, jokingly reminding her of her "2 jobs." As a mother of five, Lowry chose to solicit advice from her followers. "Name these babies," she said, accompanied by an interactive sticker for fan submissions.

Lowry mentioned on her Instagram Story that her aunt had suggested the name "Aire." She explained its familial significance, saying it was her great-great-grandfather's and his father's middle names. She was hesitant to use it, however, because of its association with Kylie Jenner.

