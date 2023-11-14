Kailyn Lowry Receives Backlash from 'Teen Mom' Fans Following Son Isaac's Reaction to Twin Pregnancy

Teen Mom fans have recently been buzzing with opinions and reactions after Kailyn Lowry shared a never-before-seen video of her eldest son Isaac's surprising reaction to her announcement that she was expecting twins. The revelation, which she made on her podcast Barely Famous in October, took an unexpected turn when Isaac's reaction became the focus of social media platforms.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Lowry, the 31-year-old former MTV star, captured the moment she told Isaac the news in a TikTok video posted on her account. Isaac was shown in the video sitting at a counter, surrounded by notebooks and pencils, seemingly engrossed in an activity, per The Sun. Isaac initially said nothing as Kailyn revealed, "I'm having twins," raising his hands over his face in shock. "Wow," he exclaimed a moment later. "I actually expected this."

Teen Mom fans took to Reddit to voice their thoughts, and not all were positive. One commenter called Lowry out, saying, "Embarrassing lol imagine your kid telling you this cause you’re like the street cat that won’t get spayed." Another speculated, "Her pregnancies are just another Tuesday as far as he is concerned." Another person added, "Isaac trying to hide his disappointment knowing he has 2 more kids to raise now."

Kailyn Lowry’s son Isaac was not pleased with his mom's latest pregnancy with twins and asked her to "stop" in a new video! https://t.co/AjDwVTL6pw — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) November 9, 2023

Lowry, a mother of five, is known for not frequently sharing photos of her eldest son Isaac on social media, leaving fans wondering where he is. In response to this concern, Kailyn stated, "He's a teenager. So he's not always game for pictures." Fans questioned Isaac's absence in photos after the reality star posted a throwback photo from late October on Instagram.

The uproar over Lowry's pregnancy does not end with Isaac's reaction. According to a Page Six report, after the twins' gender reveal on Instagram, Isaac, now 13 years old, told his mother to "stop having kids." Blue smoke cannons were seen in the Instagram video, indicating the arrival of two baby boys.

Pregnant Kailyn Lowry’s eldest son said the star should 'stop having kids' after she revealed the gender of her twins.



Thoughts???#KailynLowry #Isaac #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/wiZ48hxerW — lovelyti (@lovelyti) November 9, 2023

Isaac's concern for his growing brood was evident when he stated, "There are gonna be more boys and more and more." Lux, Lincoln, and Creed, Lowry's other sons, also shared their predictions and preferences for the new additions to the family. While Lux was concerned about adding more boys, Lincoln expressed a desire for sisters, saying, "I already have too much brothers."

Lowry first came to public attention in 2010 with her appearance on 16 and Pregnant, where she gave birth to Isaac. She had three more children, Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, followed by Creed and Lux with Chris Lopez. Rio, her most recent addition, was born in November 2022 and made his debut last month. This isn't the first time Isaac has expressed a desire for his mother to stop having children. After discovering her sex toys in May, he left a Post-It note urging Lowry to "use a condom before [she] end[s] up with another kid."

