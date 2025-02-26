Kai Trump Gives Exclusive Sneak Peek of Her Life at the White House—17-Year-Old Millionaire Reveals Her Favorite Room!

The White is the official residence and workplace of the US president. Along with the president, his family also gets to live there and enjoy the perks that come with it. Donald Trump, who marked his victory in the 2024 elections, has a big family. He has five children from three marriages and a total of ten grandchildren.

Kai Trump is Donald Trump’s eldest grandkid. She was born to Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon on May 12, 2007. In recent times, she has gained massive popularity on social media, especially after she started vlogging the celebration of Trump’s victory and return to the White House.

Kai Trump Shares Her White House Vlog

Last month, she shared a sneak peek of the White House with her followers. Her viral video had footage that she recorded on the night of Trump’s inauguration. While the entire family was busy taking pictures at the official event, Kai stepped away and took a tour of the White House with her camera on.

“By the way, welcome to the White House. We’re in the White House,” she said in her vlog while sharing a brief look at Green, Blue and Red Rooms. Kai Trump’s favorite room at the White House is the Red Room, where she rehearsed her slow dance with her father for the gala after the inauguration.

Posted my inauguration and white house vlog! Checkout the full video on YouTube! https://t.co/sFZ1iT4L1r pic.twitter.com/9tQsesfOY0 — Kai Trump (@kaitrump) January 23, 2025

Kai further said in her video, “Oh, it’s loud out there! I’m dancing in front of that many people! At this point, I’d rather sing. I’d rather sing.” The teenager shared another video of her dance with Donald Trump Jr, and wrote, “What a time to have our first father/daughter dance!”

Kai Trump is a Golfer and Social Media Influencer

Kai recently accompanied President Trump to the Genesis Invitational golf tournament in California. For the unaware, Kai is an amateur golfer and has been playing the sports of the elite since the age of four. She is the proud winner of the 2022 Women’s Club Championship and the 2024 Ladies Club Championship at Trump International Palm Beach.

A night to remember 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jmDOhEB5Ib — Kai Trump (@kaitrump) January 21, 2025

Kai often spends time with her grandfather on the golf course, which serves as a good time of leisure and bonding. Kai is just 17 years old and has already become a millionaire.

Currently a junior at Palm Beach, Florida’s Benjamin School, she has signed a major endorsement contract with TaylorMade Golf. The deal materialized owing to her massive following across social media platforms. On Instagram, she has 1.6 million followers, and she often posts about her life as a golfer. On TikTok, she has nearly 2.9 million followers.

Rainy days on course:) pic.twitter.com/zI6nMBlz7t — Kai Trump (@kaitrump) January 13, 2025

Announcing the collaboration, she wrote on Instagram, “I’m proud to officially be joining team TaylorMade! This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid and I can’t wait for the journey ahead. Excited to see what we can accomplish together in the future!”

“Go Kai,” her father said, praising her accomplishment in the comment section. Kai also has a YouTube channel with over a million subs. One of her most watched video is ‘My grandpa became the President again’. The 14-min long vlog was uploaded in January and has over 4 million views.

The vlog covers her entire day of January 20, when Trump was sworn in as the 47th POTUS. Meanwhile, it’s safe to say that Kai’s career as a golfer and influencer looks promising. She is now set to play golf at the University of Miami in 2026.