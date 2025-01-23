The US President Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump, whose golfing skills he mocked cheekily not long ago, has revealed her celebrity crush, quite awkwardly. Kai, who is a keen golfer, is also known to show off her golfing abilities to the world on her YouTube channel.

To the uninformed, the 17-year-old is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr and often provides a glimpse of her grandfather’s luxury golf course in New Jersey. However, audiences did pivot away from her golf content and were all praises of her fashion choices, lauding her for her beautiful dress at Trump’s presidential inauguration.

Kai Trump recently posted a short video on her YouTube channel, revealing who her celebrity crush is. Curious to know who the Trump family member has the hots for? Read on to find out!

Kai Trump, the golfing whiz and grandkid of the President, is crushing it on the course and social media.🏌️‍♀️🌟 pic.twitter.com/dlL6RK1LKj — 𝕍𝕚𝕠𝕝𝕒 𝕃𝕖𝕚𝕘𝕙 𝔹𝕝𝕦𝕖𝕤 (@ViolaLeighBlues) January 19, 2025

Kai is supposedly a major fan of the Netflix series Outer Banks, and she has confirmed that her celebrity crush is Drew Starkey, the 31-year-old actor.

She said, “My celebrity crush? Drew Starkey from Outer Banks.” Just after that, she revealed her most embarrassing moment was with Donald Trump, and to everyone’s surprise it involved golf!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx)

“I brought one of my guy friends to play golf, and he goes, ‘Oh my God, look how handsome your boyfriend is,’ and all that, and I got so embarrassed because he has a girlfriend and that was just awkward,” Kai shared. “That’s my most embarrassing moment ever,” she confirmed. “And then when he met the guy I was talking to, that was also kind of embarrassing, we don’t have to talk about that,” she added.

Getting back to the masses lauding her for her fashion choices for Donald Trump’s Inauguration, here’s what she wore for the event.

For the inaugural ball, Kai was seen flaunting a silver beaded gown by Sherri Hill. She even shared how excited she was to dance with her father at the Liberty and Starlight Balls. She opened up about the bond she shared with Barron Trump, the President’s youngest son, saying, “Me, Barron, and Donny (her younger brother)! We used to play hide and go seek and soccer on the front lawn.”

Kai Trump was also seen documenting the weekend ahead of her grandfather’s inauguration, and she shared the behind-the-scenes with Trump’s inner circle on her YouTube channel. In the video, people even saw her attending a rally with billionaire Elon Musk.

In Kai Trump’s video, we can see her getting dressed for the event, deciding on a chic black dress with black tights. She then goes on to show the viewers a video of her coming out on the stage and saying a few words. The video immediately cuts to Kai leaving and going backstage, where Elon Musk is waiting. Musk also spoke in the rally and brought his son X Æ A-12 on stage.

Her father, Donald Jr, appeared to be speaking at the rally and then he brought Kai out onto the stage, allowing her to speak for a bit. Kai was welcomed with massive cheers from the crowd. She garnered immense applause and fan support after her speech at the Republican National Convention.