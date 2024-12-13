Kai Trump's Instagram Reveals How She Truly Feels About Dad Don Jr. Dumping Kimberly Guilfoyle

Kai Trump's recent social media activity is fueling speculation about the dynamics within the Trump family amid the ongoing turmoil in Donald Trump Jr.'s personal life. As rumors of Don Jr.’s alleged infidelity swirl, his daughter, Kai, appears to be making her stance clear. The 17-year-old’s Instagram follows—or lack thereof—suggest where her loyalties might lie. Kai notably does not follow Kimberly Guilfoyle, her father’s fiancée and a prominent figure in MAGA circles. Instead, she follows Bettina Anderson, the model at the center of rumors about Don Jr.’s alleged affair. On the other hand, Guilfoyle, for her part, follows Kai, but the lack of reciprocation hints at an underlying tension.

The whole squad pic.twitter.com/5yQVkFiney — Kai Trump (@kaitrump) November 6, 2024

Instagram isn’t the only space where Kai’s preferences are visible. Following Donald's victory in the 2024 election, Kai shared a family photo on X (formerly Twitter) and penned, 'The whole squad," It featured her mother, Vanessa Trump, and other family members. Guilfoyle, however, was conspicuously absent. This followed another post during Halloween when Kai shared images with her siblings and parents— but again, no sign of Guilfoyle.

Donald Trump Jr. appears to have parted ways with fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, photographed hand-in-hand with socialite Bettina Anderson.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/QhenZum1KS — AF Post (@AFpost) December 10, 2024

Sources suggest that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle, once regarded as a power duo within MAGA circles, have split. Rumors of Don Jr.’s alleged affair with Anderson first surfaced after photos of the two at a Palm Beach restaurant emerged. Witnesses described them as openly affectionate, with Anderson planting multiple kisses during the outing. According to The List, a source said, “She seemed totally smitten with Don—and he with her. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other."

Guilfoyle was reportedly 'blindsided' by the revelations. While she joined Don Jr. on election night to celebrate Donald Trump's historic return to the White House, insiders claimed the display was merely for appearances. A source told the Daily Mail, "There is no more Kimberly and Don — at least not romantically...Their engagement hasn't officially been called off yet. They were waiting until after the inauguration to announce."

I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First. pic.twitter.com/S3FjxqCgCx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 10, 2024

Amidst this chaos, Donald recently nominated Guilfoyle as the U.S. ambassador to Greece. In his announcement on Truth Social, Trump praised her qualifications but notably avoided referring to her as his future daughter-in-law. Guilfoyle’s new role marks a significant shift in her public life and a waning presence within the Trump family as she is quite literally being shipped off to another country, pending Senate approval of course.

My smart , caring , kind and beautiful girls are growing up fast ! I couldn’t be more proud! pic.twitter.com/6BY4qu9yjZ — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) November 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Kai’s relationship with her father remains strong. She frequently shares posts featuring Don Jr. and her mother, Vanessa, who divorced in 2018. Vanessa has maintained an amicable relationship with Don Jr., but tensions involving Guilfoyle have reportedly forced her to maintain a distance from the Trump family.